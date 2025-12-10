Santa's Got A New Takeout Option: North Pole Gets Its Very First Domino's

Yes, the North Pole is real — and it's a small city about 15 minutes south of Fairbanks, Alaska. Known as the place "where the spirit of Christmas lives year-round," North Pole is home to about 2,700 human residents, though the elf and reindeer populations haven't been disclosed. If you or your children have ever mailed a letter to Santa, chances are it wound up at the North Pole Post Office, where letters simply addressed to Santa Claus in North Pole, Alaska, actually do make their way every year. But the newest addition to North Pole isn't a tricked-out Santa sleigh; it's the city's first Domino's location.

In a state that ranks last for fast food access in America, Alaska isn't always known for being at the forefront of modern culinary culture. Previously, residents of North Pole would have to venture north to Fairbanks to get their Domino's fix, but as of December 10, 2025, good ole Saint Nick and his constituents can pick up a hot pizza or get it delivered to their doors. Although, the pizzas will arrive via the front door rather than down the chimney. Similar to Santa's elves making toys in their workshop, patrons of the North Pole Domino's can view their pizzas being made from start to finish in the location's open-concept pizza theater.