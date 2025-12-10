Santa's Got A New Takeout Option: North Pole Gets Its Very First Domino's
Yes, the North Pole is real — and it's a small city about 15 minutes south of Fairbanks, Alaska. Known as the place "where the spirit of Christmas lives year-round," North Pole is home to about 2,700 human residents, though the elf and reindeer populations haven't been disclosed. If you or your children have ever mailed a letter to Santa, chances are it wound up at the North Pole Post Office, where letters simply addressed to Santa Claus in North Pole, Alaska, actually do make their way every year. But the newest addition to North Pole isn't a tricked-out Santa sleigh; it's the city's first Domino's location.
In a state that ranks last for fast food access in America, Alaska isn't always known for being at the forefront of modern culinary culture. Previously, residents of North Pole would have to venture north to Fairbanks to get their Domino's fix, but as of December 10, 2025, good ole Saint Nick and his constituents can pick up a hot pizza or get it delivered to their doors. Although, the pizzas will arrive via the front door rather than down the chimney. Similar to Santa's elves making toys in their workshop, patrons of the North Pole Domino's can view their pizzas being made from start to finish in the location's open-concept pizza theater.
Santa's elves deserve a Domino's too
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Domino's franchise owner Bryan Dobb plans to throw festive events to celebrate the store's opening, sprawled all throughout December. In fact, a grand opening celebration is set to commence on December 20th. "I'm thrilled to open our doors to this amazing area and offer delicious pizza at a renowned value," said Dobb in an official press release. "We noticed there's a demand for more pizza in the area, so we're excited to offer a delicious assortment of toppings, sauces, and crusts to our customers, as we have something for everyone to enjoy."
One of only two U.S. states without a Chick-Fil-A location, Alaska's harsh climate can be brutal, making it difficult for food suppliers to provide restaurants and fast food locations with adequate supplies. Maybe Santa worked his holiday magic, because the world's largest pizza company found a home at 320 N. Santa Claus Lane (yes, that's the real address). Despite its unique and remote location, the North Pole's Domino's has all the typical menu items you'd find at other locations, including the spicy chicken bacon ranch pizza and the stuffed cheesy bread.
Other than the new Domino's location, North Pole, Alaska, is also home to a Pizza Hut and a Great Alaska Pizza Co. However, it remains to be seen which pizza joint local residents and elves alike will move to the top of Santa's nice list. Don't tell Rudolph or his fellow four-legged friends, but you can get reindeer meat as a topping at Alaska's best pizza place.