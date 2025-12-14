The '80s Crowd-Pleasing Dip To Bring To Your Next Gathering
The 1980s were a time of culinary exploration. While there were strides made in fine dining, comfort foods (much like those of convenience) also peaked in popularity. This era also saw a rise in entertaining, which required hosts to become well versed in the art of preparing appetizers. Enter: spinach dip. Of the many old-school appetizers that'll take you back to the '80s, spinach dip was definitely one of the most popular options — and for good reason. Hence why we believe it deserves a spot at your next get-together.
Following in the footsteps of homemakers in the decades prior, the inspiration for this dip was likely drawn from the simplicity and success of creamy casseroles. Like the recipes that came before it, spinach dip was decadent and comforting in all the right ways. It yielded consistently delicious results, offering a richly savory flavor with notes of earthiness and an ultra creamy consistency. Often referred to as "spin dip," the appetizer was also quick and easy to prepare, which was another one of its selling points. Home cooks could easily put together the dip with just a few ingredients and the guidance of a recipe that was conveniently printed on a package of Knorr Vegetable Dry Soup Mix or written in any number of cookbooks of the time.
Additionally, it's worth noting that spin dip was also quite versatile. It could be served both cold or warm, and with different accompaniments, making it an instant hit. As such, this beloved dip has never really seemed to go out of style. We might even dare to say that it's gotten better with age.
How to make a spinach dip, 80s-inspired and beyond
Our creamy spinach dip recipe is a classic. It boasts all the key ingredients required like cream cheese, sour cream, spinach, cheeses like parmesan and mozzarella, and a handful of seasonings. That said, this recipe can easily be adapted to fit your preferences. Simply swap the cream cheese and sour cream for Greek yogurt to craft a lighter version, or use plant-based alternatives for a creamy vegan spinach dip. You can also replace the spinach with other leafy greens you might have on hand like kale or chard. Rather than bake the dip in the oven, it can even be made in a slow cooker for a more hands-off approach.
Want to elevate spinach dip further? Try working in aromatics like caramelized onions or roasted garlic into the recipe for extra umami. Alternatively, bulk up your recipe with beans, artichokes, or hearty chunks of chicken. Introducing other cheeses like freshly grated Asiago or gooey Gouda can also boost complexity. You can even incorporate trendy add-ins like a sprinkle of spicy Calabrian chili flakes or a dollop of miso to give this old-school recipe more of a modern twist.
To really transport guests back to the '80s, we recommend serving your homemade spinach dip in a bread bowl — a hollowed-out loaf of pumpernickel works best. Otherwise, keep the dip nice and warm by transferring it into a ramekin (preferably, one with a bold and totally-retro hue) and serve alongside pita wedges, crackers, or crudite. No matter the gathering, this blast-from-the-past appetizer is sure to go over well with guests.