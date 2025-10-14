16 Old-School Appetizer Recipes To Take You Back To The '80s

Sometimes, all that you need to take you back in time is to enjoy nostalgic dishes like '80s appetizers. Perhaps we took them for granted at the time, but revisiting these old favorites is likely to dredge up a memory or two of restaurant visits, parties, potlucks, and family get-togethers. While some are on the fancier side, conjuring up images of elegant dinners you've seen in '80s television shows and movies, others are more down-to-earth, with plenty of kid-friendly options.

Whether you're just wanting to stroll down memory lane or are looking for inspiration for appetizers or even an '80s-themed dinner party, these throw-back recipes can be exactly what you're looking for. There's a good mix of vegetarian and meat ones as well as hot and cold ones. Our list includes smaller one-bite hors d'oeuvres, larger appetizers, dips, and sauces. Plus, we have ideas of garnishes and accompaniments for everything. So, step into our version of a time machine and peruse this list of 16 appetizers we were eating and enjoying in the '80s.