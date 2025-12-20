For Shortcut Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup, Grab A Jar Of This At The Grocery Store

Few sandwiches are as comforting and delicious as a simple grilled cheese. While the sandwich is nearly perfect on its own, pairing it with tomato soup is an old standby for making a tasty meal. But soup isn't your only option for a tasty combination. If you want to amp up the tomato flavor, leave the soup in the cupboard and grab a jar of marinara sauce instead. It makes a perfect dip when you're just not feeling like soup, and it packs even more tomato flavor to make your grilled cheese pop. When you're looking for a comfort classic that's a little elevated, grilled cheese with marinara sauce dip is hard to beat.

A traditional marinara doesn't have to be strictly the purview of meatballs or spaghetti. There are plenty of unexpected ways to enjoy marinara sauce, and when you think about it, you already know it goes perfectly with both melted cheese and crusty bread. After all, what are you dipping your mozzarella sticks in? Marinara sauce was made for this.

While tomato soup can have a warm, creamy, comforting appeal, warm marinara sauce served with grilled cheese is more intensely tomato flavored and gives a heartier contrast to the savory, melty cheese in your sandwich. If you're looking for more of a flavor punch, it's well worth a try.