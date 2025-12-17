Hate Opening Condiment Bottles? TikTok's Ketchup Bottle Trick Could Save You Frustration

Once you press the plug inside of the flip top cap into the induction seal in your bottle, it may seem like the hole isn't big enough — but it is the exact same size as the dispensing hole in the cap. It doesn't matter what size bottle or which brand you use, because the plug in the cap has to be the size of the hole its plugging. It will also be lined up exactly with the hole on the inside of the lid.

With this hack, you'll never need to get your hands dirty pulling the induction seal off with your fingers or struggle with it if it's sealed too tightly. Just one pop and you're done. But, there may be times when this isn't the best idea for the condiment you're using. For instance, if you have a squeeze bottle of relish, the hole might be too small and the chunks in the relish could clog it more easily.

If your bottle does get clogged, that hole is still a good starting point to peel the seal away and open it up. All you need to do is hook the tine of a fork through it to get enough leverage to peel the whole seal off the top. There's really no downside to this little trick, and it saves a lot of time. Now all you need to worry about is getting the last bit of sauce out of the bottle.