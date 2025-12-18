How To Save Your Tomato Seeds For Next Year's Garden

Growing your own vegetables can be a very rewarding experience, from seeing the first seedling emerge to nurturing the plants and (if you're lucky) enjoying your own produce come harvest time. The satisfaction from eating homegrown tomatoes rather than store bought can't be underestimated. Once you've had your first crop of tomatoes, you'll no longer need to buy seeds again, which is why growing your own tomatoes can be cheaper in the long run. Every seed has the potential to grow into a new plant, so the contents of a single tomato could fill even a beginner vegetable garden.

The process starts by selecting a tomato or two. Choose the best-looking and -tasting fruit, as these are the genes you want to preserve — the riper the better. Scoop out the seeds, and add them to a glass jar, followed by just enough water to cover them. Top the jar with cheesecloth to keep out dust.

This is going to sit for three to four days for what's known as fermentation. This helps to remove the clear gel sac around the seeds that prevents them from sprouting. After this time, remove the mold that forms during fermentation, and rinse the seeds until there's no pulp remaining. Place the clean seeds on a plate to dry before transferring them to envelopes or airtight containers for storage. It's important that the seeds are completely dry at this point, as any remaining moisture can cause them to germinate.