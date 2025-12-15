8 Best Sodas To Pair With Tequila

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tequila is a complicated spirit that many drinkers either adore or despise. But writing off all tequila is like eliminating cheese from your diet just because you're not a fan of blue cheese. Each tequila variety introduces something different to the palate. We have clean, crisp blancos, smooth reposados, and rich añejos to choose from, and each one can be transformed with a splash of soda.

As a bartender and a big fan of tequila, I enjoy sipping the spirit neat, but I can appreciate a bubbly finish and will occasionally add soda water to my drink. If you're after flavor, though, you may want to try adding a soda instead. To get some insight on how to pair the rich flavor of the spirit with soda, I spoke with three experts who work with agave spirits on the daily: Skyler Gamble, director of operations at Acme Hospitality; Lucas Huff, U.S. spirits ambassador for Foley Family Wines & Spirits; and Alexander Haynes, director of food and beverage at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk.