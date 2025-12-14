How A Bottle Of Orange Juice Can Save Your Overly Spicy Dishes

We all know the drill when it comes to cooking something particularly spicy. If it tastes like it's too much, you reach for some citrus. One of the most common ways to balance heat is to add acid to a dish, typically by squeezing in a little lemon or lime juice. Vinegar is another common option, as is tomato sauce for a tomato-based dish. But did you know that orange juice is also an option?

We previously spoke to Chef Saiba Haque, founder of Hot Source Magazine, about the creative ways to use orange juice, and she said orange juice was actually ideal for mellowing out hot sauces. This is because the acid in the juice binds to the capsaicin molecules in the peppers, taming that burning sensation many of us dread. It can also add a fresh and tangy flavor, which works well with a lot of dishes, like jalapeño chicken wings or sweet and spicy ribs.