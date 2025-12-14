How A Bottle Of Orange Juice Can Save Your Overly Spicy Dishes
We all know the drill when it comes to cooking something particularly spicy. If it tastes like it's too much, you reach for some citrus. One of the most common ways to balance heat is to add acid to a dish, typically by squeezing in a little lemon or lime juice. Vinegar is another common option, as is tomato sauce for a tomato-based dish. But did you know that orange juice is also an option?
We previously spoke to Chef Saiba Haque, founder of Hot Source Magazine, about the creative ways to use orange juice, and she said orange juice was actually ideal for mellowing out hot sauces. This is because the acid in the juice binds to the capsaicin molecules in the peppers, taming that burning sensation many of us dread. It can also add a fresh and tangy flavor, which works well with a lot of dishes, like jalapeño chicken wings or sweet and spicy ribs.
Add orange juice to dishes with hot sauce
There are certain peppers where orange juice works especially well in terms of balancing heat levels, such as Carolina reapers and scotch bonnets. Haque also recommends incorporating orange juice into fermented hot sauces. It works well in marinades, too, like a carne asada seasoning or a tasty tofu marinade. The juice can add a unique brightness to these types of dishes, giving them a completely different, fresher taste.
Because of this, you want to add the juice slowly, tasting as you go. Some people like to use both the juice and rind, so if you have an orange lying around at home, it's worth adding a little zest for some extra tang. A juice that isn't from concentrate works best. Better yet, a fresh one if it's available to you. However, anything you have on hand should work in a pinch, and if nothing else, drinking a glass of juice can help. It'll probably go down a lot better than milk, that's for sure.