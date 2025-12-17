How Rick Steves Saves Money With Picturesque Picnics While Traveling In Europe
Travel expert Rick Steves has decades of experience exploring Europe. Along the way, he has compiled numerous tips for dining well on vacation, including some great ways to stretch your budget when dining across Europe. And one of his favorite cost-saving dining tips is to enjoy a picnic while traveling.
Steves, an avowed "picnic connoisseur" writes in "Picnic Like a Pro in Europe" that "the best way to feast like a European — enjoying tasty local specialties economically — is to picnic," adding that, "there's no better travel experience than a picnic sourced from local markets and grocers, eaten outdoors with a lively square, peaceful park, or rejuvenated harborfront as a backdrop." Picnics let you experience a genuine taste of local life and flavors by shopping at a local market and will help you save money since picking up provisions will be cheaper than dining out at a restaurant. You also have more control over the food you consume, which is particularly important if you have any dietary restrictions. Plus you can combine your picnic with a bit of sightseeing by picking a spot where you can people watch or gaze upon scenic sights as you eat.
Plan ahead to picnic like a pro while abroad
Although there's something to be said for an impromptu picnic without a plan, planning ahead can ensure an enjoyable travel picnic experience. Rick Steves notes the importance of having the right supplies, which include a sharp knife that has both a can opener and a corkscrew (which you can bring from home or buy while in Europe and take home as a souvenir in your checked luggage), a plastic lid that can double as a plate or cutting board, reusable cup and utensils, and sealable plastic bags.
As for what to get, that's totally up to you, though bread is always a budget-friendly (and filling) option, Steves explains. Grab some meats and cheeses and seasonal fruits and veggies and you've got yourself a great little spread. Head to the local market to see what's on offer. Just be aware of proper etiquette (like not touching items) and know how things are measured and priced. Markets may only be open in the mornings, so do your shopping then, though don't wait too long to enjoy your picnic on a hot summer day – crucial food safety laws still apply for summer picnics, even when traveling. You can also grab something already premade from a supermarket or local street food vendor for minimal fuss. And don't forget a beverage to wash everything down with — wines in Europe can be quite affordable and can really elevate your travel picnic experience.