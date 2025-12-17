How Rick Steves Saves Money With Picturesque Picnics While Traveling In Europe

Although there's something to be said for an impromptu picnic without a plan, planning ahead can ensure an enjoyable travel picnic experience. Rick Steves notes the importance of having the right supplies, which include a sharp knife that has both a can opener and a corkscrew (which you can bring from home or buy while in Europe and take home as a souvenir in your checked luggage), a plastic lid that can double as a plate or cutting board, reusable cup and utensils, and sealable plastic bags.

As for what to get, that's totally up to you, though bread is always a budget-friendly (and filling) option, Steves explains. Grab some meats and cheeses and seasonal fruits and veggies and you've got yourself a great little spread. Head to the local market to see what's on offer. Just be aware of proper etiquette (like not touching items) and know how things are measured and priced. Markets may only be open in the mornings, so do your shopping then, though don't wait too long to enjoy your picnic on a hot summer day – crucial food safety laws still apply for summer picnics, even when traveling. You can also grab something already premade from a supermarket or local street food vendor for minimal fuss. And don't forget a beverage to wash everything down with — wines in Europe can be quite affordable and can really elevate your travel picnic experience.