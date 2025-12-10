Target's Worst Fall 2025 Snack Is A Failed Oreo Copycat

There's only one way a trip to Target ends, and that is with a cart full of stuff you didn't plan on getting. It's so easy to get swept up in the fun when you walk around the mega retail store, tossing everything from candles to beauty products into the trolley as you browse the colorful aisles. This especially becomes the case as the holidays approach, when so many fun seasonal products drop. The fall range has been no exception, but there is one treat you should avoid if you see it on the shelves: the Favorite Day Jack-O-Lantern sandwich cookies.

We tried out a selection of Target's fall 2025 snacks, ranking them from worst to best, and found that the Jack-O-Lantern sandwich cookies were by far the worst of the bunch. These Halloween-themed treats look and sound so promising when you pick up the box. Each one contains an orange-hued vanilla crème sandwiched between two chocolate cookies, much like an Oreo. Except these bad boys are pressed with the cutest little pumpkin face design.

Unfortunately, looks can be deceiving. Our tester was shocked upon that first sugary bite. The cookies offered little but a chemical taste in return, and the texture of the crème was completely off. It wasn't smooth or flavorful, which could be a problem with the dye or just something in the recipe. Either way, it was a major disappointment.