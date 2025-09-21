This Easy Halloween Treat Starts With Two Types Of Store-Bought Cookie Dough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spooky season is upon us, and there are few times of year when it's more fun to get creative with how we whip up various treats and goodies. Halloween is a festive time rich in characters, themes, and color schemes that make candies, cupcakes, and all manner of baked goods stand out; and from trick-or-treating to the season's parties, there are plenty of opportunities to share these irresistible snacks. We love getting inspired by different Halloween party food and drink ideas, and one of our recent favorites is a recipe for double-layered cookies that's incredibly easy. Even if you think you can't bake or don't have much experience, you can nail this visually impressive and decadently delicious sweet.

More of a hack than a recipe, these double-dough cookies have gone viral on TikTok and in the blogosphere for good reason. They're typically referred to as "Pillsbury Halloween cookies," because the most common ingredients — and the only ingredients you need — are Pillsbury ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough and Pillsbury Halloween sugar cookie dough with both the ghost and pumpkin designs. All you have to do is slice and place your chocolate chip cookies on a parchment paper-lined nonstick sheet pan, then pop off the raw ghost or pumpkin sugar cookies and place them on top of the chocolate chip cookies. Bake for roughly 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll get the best of both worlds — chocolate chip and sugar cookie — in every bite.