This Easy Halloween Treat Starts With Two Types Of Store-Bought Cookie Dough
Spooky season is upon us, and there are few times of year when it's more fun to get creative with how we whip up various treats and goodies. Halloween is a festive time rich in characters, themes, and color schemes that make candies, cupcakes, and all manner of baked goods stand out; and from trick-or-treating to the season's parties, there are plenty of opportunities to share these irresistible snacks. We love getting inspired by different Halloween party food and drink ideas, and one of our recent favorites is a recipe for double-layered cookies that's incredibly easy. Even if you think you can't bake or don't have much experience, you can nail this visually impressive and decadently delicious sweet.
More of a hack than a recipe, these double-dough cookies have gone viral on TikTok and in the blogosphere for good reason. They're typically referred to as "Pillsbury Halloween cookies," because the most common ingredients — and the only ingredients you need — are Pillsbury ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough and Pillsbury Halloween sugar cookie dough with both the ghost and pumpkin designs. All you have to do is slice and place your chocolate chip cookies on a parchment paper-lined nonstick sheet pan, then pop off the raw ghost or pumpkin sugar cookies and place them on top of the chocolate chip cookies. Bake for roughly 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll get the best of both worlds — chocolate chip and sugar cookie — in every bite.
Ideas for customizing these Halloween cookies
Because this recipe is so effortless, you have the freedom to get creative. You'll likely want that Pillsbury Halloween cookie dough, but you can change up your base by choosing from the best store-bought cookie dough brands. Kroger's Private Selection brand, for example, has peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and sea salt caramel chocolate chunk for potential flavor variations. For an extra seasonally appropriate twist, try another Pillsbury option with its pumpkin cream cheese chip cookie dough. You can also use vegan, gluten-free, or sugar-reduced doughs based on your dietary needs and preferences to still get a double-layer cookie you can decorate for Halloween.
Decorating and topping are where you can really customize these cookies. Think about the infinite chocolate chip cookie upgrades and stud yours with butterscotch, peanut butter, or white chocolate chips. Add sea salt, chopped nuts, or sprinkles. You could use icing, frosting, or these Cake Mate edible cake-writing gels to frame the Halloween sugar cookie on top of the chocolate chip cookie, or decorate it in any way. Other unexpected but mouthwateringly tasty ways to upgrade store-bought cookie dough include using salty snacks for toppings, like popcorn or pretzels, and, of course, looking to the world of Halloween candy for embellishments. Anything from chopped chocolate bars to candy corn is game here. Make decorating into an activity for your kids' Halloween party, or bake a batch to enjoy with other Halloween treats that pair perfectly with scary movies.