This Denver Pizza Spot Has One Of The Most Unique Jalapeño Popper Pizzas Around
When worlds collide, especially within the food world, the results can be beautiful. For your consideration: Jalapeño popper pizza. This awe-inspiring monstrosity comes loaded with any combination of fresh or pickled jalapeño slices, cream cheese, bacon crumbles, sour cream, cheese, and any array of seasonings from oregano to cumin. Tasting Table's three-ingredient jalapeño poppers recipe also includes smoky chorizo, which would also perform fabulously atop a pie. Although, for arguably the best jalapeño popper pizza currently on the market, it's worth making the trip to SliceWorks.
A pillar of the local Denver food scene, SliceWorks pizzeria is known for its unconventional pizza toppings. As our roundup of the 14 best spots for pizza in Denver, according to a local, demonstrates, these fully-loaded gourmet specialty pizzas are sold both by the slice or as a whole pie — convenient for foodies dining solo, or grabbing a quick bite before heading out for the evening. SliceWorks' iconic jalapeño popper pizza hits the already-maxed-out pie concept with a delectably "swicy" elevation.
SliceWorks' jalapeño popper pizza is loaded with cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and the pièce de résistance, grape jelly. It's a clever, dimensional way to dig into some majorly-craveable sweet-spicy action (not to mention a method of curing a scorching case of the munchies — Colorado was one of the first U.S. states to legalize recreational marijuana back in 2012,and SliceWorks stays open late, just FYI).
SliceWorks ingeniously pairs jalapeño popper pizza with sweet-spicy grape jelly
Other honorable mentions from SliceWorks' eclectic menu include the creative "Big Mac" pizza, which is topped with beef patties, special sauce, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and onions on a playful sesame seed crust. For foodies craving more basic fare, SliceWorks also serves plenty of pizzeria classics like meatballs, garlic knots, and build-your-own pizzas on a choice of Neopolitan, Sicilian, or Grandma-style crusts. Notice the traditional New York-style pizza influence here? SliceWorks comes from the Scileppi family of Long Island, decades-long pizzaiolos who have been serving the Denver community since 2012.
The joint boasts an impressive four stars on Yelp. Customer reviews rave, "always piping hot and tasty. Small but mighty location [...] some of the best and affordable traditional pizza Denver has to offer" and "Came here after eating first dinner, but the pizza looked so appetizing I had to have second dinner." Specifically regarding the jalapeño popper pizza, one Instagram foodie gushed that it was, "A very good pizza [...] Sweetness cuts through the spiciness and this was a great combo. Dough had a good crisp and chew on it."
Luckily for Colorado locals, SliceWorks has four convenient locations across the state. Tasting Table's Denver insider dished that, while you're waiting, SliceWorks keeps hunger at bay with a complimentary tiny pizza slice, to whet your appetite for what's to come.