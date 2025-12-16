This Denver Pizza Spot Has One Of The Most Unique Jalapeño Popper Pizzas Around

When worlds collide, especially within the food world, the results can be beautiful. For your consideration: Jalapeño popper pizza. This awe-inspiring monstrosity comes loaded with any combination of fresh or pickled jalapeño slices, cream cheese, bacon crumbles, sour cream, cheese, and any array of seasonings from oregano to cumin. Tasting Table's three-ingredient jalapeño poppers recipe also includes smoky chorizo, which would also perform fabulously atop a pie. Although, for arguably the best jalapeño popper pizza currently on the market, it's worth making the trip to SliceWorks.

A pillar of the local Denver food scene, SliceWorks pizzeria is known for its unconventional pizza toppings. As our roundup of the 14 best spots for pizza in Denver, according to a local, demonstrates, these fully-loaded gourmet specialty pizzas are sold both by the slice or as a whole pie — convenient for foodies dining solo, or grabbing a quick bite before heading out for the evening. SliceWorks' iconic jalapeño popper pizza hits the already-maxed-out pie concept with a delectably "swicy" elevation.

SliceWorks' jalapeño popper pizza is loaded with cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and the pièce de résistance, grape jelly. It's a clever, dimensional way to dig into some majorly-craveable sweet-spicy action (not to mention a method of curing a scorching case of the munchies — Colorado was one of the first U.S. states to legalize recreational marijuana back in 2012,and SliceWorks stays open late, just FYI).