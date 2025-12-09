Oreo Is Launching A Type Of Cookie Never Offered Before In The US

With the deluge of new Oreo flavors that hit the shelves every year, it's hard to imagine a type of Oreo we haven't seen. But there are ways to make a new cookie beyond just flavor. While many new Oreos come and go as limited edition releases, with most eventually joining the long list of discontinued Oreo flavors, every once in a while we get a variation that joins the core lineup. These are more often variations on the classic original, like Double Stuf Oreos or Thins, and now one Oreo variety that had been previously released overseas is finally making its way to the United States. That's right, Oreo is finally releasing a sugar-free option.

It's so simple it almost seems like it must have been tried already, but until this release sugar-free Oreos had only been available in some Asian markets. First released in China in 2021, sugar-free Oreos were available there in the classic form and as Oreo Thins with rose flavor. However, Oreo has just announced that these sugar-free options will be launching in the U.S. in January 2026, joining the permanent lineup of cookies. The company reveals that the new sugar-free Oreos are sweetened with maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose, and Ace-K, all while touting the cookies as aspartame-free.

Come January, sugar-free Oreos will be available in both Oreo Original and Double Stuf versions. Unlike other types, they will come in a bag that contains 20 chocolate sandwich cookies instead of the traditional Oreo sleeve. More information and a full list of ingredients are available on Oreo's website, but for more about the brand, here's everything you wanted to know about Oreo.