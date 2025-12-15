The One Topo Chico Hard Beverage To Avoid Buying

Topo Chico sweeps popular competitors in the hard seltzer category, from High Noon to Truly and more. To get to the bottom of "the best of the best," Tasting Table sampled eight Topo Chico hard beverages – and even though we liked the brand as a whole, one offering had to rank last. Ultimately, Topo Chico's Exotic Pineapple hard seltzer fell (hard) to the bottom of the pack.

Admittedly, determining which sipper is "best" treads on some treacherously subjective terrain. I'm personally a fan of Ruby Grapefruit White Claw, for example, but won't even touch Watermelon or Green Apple. So we assembled our Topo Chico ranking based on "the balance between different types of flavors, including sweetness, fruitiness, and acidity." The Mexican mineral water brand's website describes its 4.7% ABV Exotic Pineapple hard seltzer as a "tart, ripe pineapple [flavor] with added minerals for taste."

In the final product, any intended "tartness" was smothered by intense, cloyingly sweet, faux-tropical fruit tones. Our taste-tester even said the plastic-pineapple profile "lacks the acidity I'm craving when I reach for something fruity." Instead, "despite there only being 2 grams of sugar [...] compared to other pineapple seltzers I've tried, this one felt a bit heavy-handed."