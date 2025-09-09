Our Top Pick From Topo Chico's Hard Seltzer Line Is An Unconventional Double-Fruit Flavor
We recently revealed a list of Topo Chico hard beverages ranked from worst to best, and our top pick has an unconventional double-fruit flavor: the strawberry guava seltzer. Tasting Table writer Samantha Maxwell said this has got to be the best one of all the hard seltzers out there. "There aren't many seltzers that are offered in such a specific and unconventional flavor," Maxwell says. "The combination of strawberry and guava — with the perfect balance of sweetness, acidity, and even some bitterness — works really well together in the most unexpected of ways."
Maxwell also admits that Topo Chico's strawberry guava seltzer's flavor packs a punch, and there's nothing subtle about it when it hits your taste buds. "But this is the kind of seltzer I feel like I can actually, actively enjoy and not just tolerate," she says. "When you want to switch up your hard seltzer game, this Topo Chico flavor is a must-try." Despite having fruity flavors like strawberry, this hard seltzer is not cloyingly sweet, like fruit punch. None of the flavors are too extreme or overpowering. Harmonizing fruitiness with the spirit requires a balancing act, and this Topo Chico boozy canned beverage does that well.
Topo Chico's strawberry guava seltzer has balanced flavors
One reason the strawberry–guava combination works so beautifully is because neither fruit is overly sweet or acidic. Guava brings a gentle tang, while strawberry adds a bright fruitiness. Together, they create a refreshing balance with just the right amount of sweetness and zest.
A lack of balance is what makes fruity hard seltzers less appealing, like Maxwell's least favorite Topo Chico hard beverage: the exotic pineapple seltzer. Maxwell found this flavor a little too sweet for her palate, lacking a slice of acidity, and a bit too overpowering with the pineapple and coconut flavors. So if you're looking for a well-balanced hard seltzer that is still fruity, stick with the strawberry guava flavor.
If all this talk about Topo Chico's strawberry guava seltzer has got you craving some this week, be sure to check out our list of drinks to mix with hard seltzer for some great ideas on how to elevate the beverage. And if you're looking for some fun in the kitchen, try making pizza dough with hard seltzer and then enjoying a chilled can with the pizza fresh out of the oven.