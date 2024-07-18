Hard Seltzer And Pizza Dough Are A Match Made In Heaven

White Claw and Truly and High Noon, oh my! Hard seltzers have been all the rage the past few years; they combine the taste of a fruity cocktail with the ease of popping the tab on a can of beer. And while they're great for a trip to the beach, a summer bash, or a girls' night in, they can be utilized in a more creative and unexpected way: in pizza dough.

Everyone knows the best pizza dough is light and airy, and the way that bread gets that fluffy texture is from the minuscule air bubbles that are released when it is rising and baking. Traditionally, yeast is the active ingredient that makes this important process happen. It feeds on the sugars in the flour and releases carbon dioxide. However, a carbonated beverage will get the job done, too, as its own carbon dioxide bubbles will create the air pockets in the dough. This method of dough-making will even add a slight crispiness to the crust. Sure, you could make a sparkling wine or beer-based pizza dough, but with so many popular hard seltzer brands to choose from, enhancing your dough with hard seltzer just makes sense.