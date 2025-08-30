8 Topo Chico Hard Beverages, Ranked Worst To Best

The number of canned hard beverages on the market today is seemingly endless. From hard seltzers to flavorful canned cocktails, it's never been easier to get a buzz straight from the can. But if I've learned anything in my time tasting these different canned beverages, it's that not all of them are created equal. If you want to expand your horizons beyond White Claws and High Noons, you may want to check out Topo Chico's hard beverages. While the brand is known for its specific — albeit subtle — sparkling water flavor profiles, it also sells an array of margarita drinks in flavors I haven't seen elsewhere, which makes for a fun way to switch up your sipping routine.

I ranked several Topo Chico hard beverages, starting with the flavors I liked the least and working my way up to the best of the bunch. Of course, this ranking is based on my personal taste, so you may or may not find that my favorites align with yours. However, by getting a sense of what the different flavors offer, you can better select your next Topo Chico hard beverage. So let's crack open a can (or several) and get to sipping.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.