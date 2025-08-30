8 Topo Chico Hard Beverages, Ranked Worst To Best
The number of canned hard beverages on the market today is seemingly endless. From hard seltzers to flavorful canned cocktails, it's never been easier to get a buzz straight from the can. But if I've learned anything in my time tasting these different canned beverages, it's that not all of them are created equal. If you want to expand your horizons beyond White Claws and High Noons, you may want to check out Topo Chico's hard beverages. While the brand is known for its specific — albeit subtle — sparkling water flavor profiles, it also sells an array of margarita drinks in flavors I haven't seen elsewhere, which makes for a fun way to switch up your sipping routine.
I ranked several Topo Chico hard beverages, starting with the flavors I liked the least and working my way up to the best of the bunch. Of course, this ranking is based on my personal taste, so you may or may not find that my favorites align with yours. However, by getting a sense of what the different flavors offer, you can better select your next Topo Chico hard beverage. So let's crack open a can (or several) and get to sipping.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
8. Exotic pineapple seltzer
Now, let me preface this by saying that I'm generally not the biggest fan of pineapple. That includes the fruit itself, of course, but also anything remotely pineapple-flavored. Overall, I find that pineapple-flavored anything tends to be too sweet and leans too far into tropical fruit territory, meaning it lacks the acidity I'm craving when I reach for something fruity. It comes as no surprise, then, that I didn't enjoy Topo Chico's exotic pineapple seltzer very much. You'll first notice the cloying sweet flavor (despite there only being 2g of sugar) which I find a bit overpowering. There's also a note that tastes more like coconut than pineapple, which really drives home that iconic tropical flavor.
Compared to other pineapple seltzers I've tried, this one felt a bit heavy-handed, but if you tend to like pineapple-flavored things, then there's a good chance that you'll like this beverage as well. That being said, I think that there are definitely better Topo Chico hard beverages to choose from if you truly want to taste the best that the brand has to offer.
7. Prickly pear margarita
It's important to note that Topo Chico's "margarita" beverages don't actually contain distilled spirits, so you're not exactly getting a legitimate margarita when you choose this line of beverages. That being said, they taste similar to an actual margarita, considering that they come in a can. Although I enjoyed some of Topo Chico's margarita beverages, the prickly pear flavor was probably my least favorite. It didn't taste bad; there just wasn't much flavor to it at all. In fact, the most prominent flavor note in this case seemed to be lime, not the prickly pear itself.
If you've ever had a prickly pear, though, then you probably know that it can have quite a light flavor. In that case, this margarita may be somewhat true to the real flavor of the ingredient. Its lack of bold flavor made it my least favorite Topo Chico canned margarita selection in the lineup.
6. Tropical pineapple margarita
Since I've already mentioned that I'm not a big pineapple person, it shouldn't come as any surprise that Topo Chico's tropical pineapple margarita beverage doesn't quite make the top half of this ranking. That being said, I liked the margarita version of this drink quite a bit more than the regular hard seltzer. That's because it seems like the sweetness of the pineapple flavor was somewhat tempered by the lime. The bold, acidic citrus flavor added a pop of freshness to the otherwise cloying pineapple, which really brought the drink together nicely. Plus, I didn't pick up on any of those coconut-y notes here either, which I appreciated.
Although I wouldn't necessarily go out of my way to get my hands on this tropical pineapple margarita beverage from Topo Chico, I also wouldn't go out of my way to avoid it (as I would with the seltzer version of the same flavor). If you're already a pineapple fan, it's definitely worth a try.
5. Strawberry hibiscus margarita
If you like your margarita with a hint of berry flavor, then Topo Chico's strawberry hibiscus margarita is probably more of what you're looking for. The strawberry flavor is what I noticed first upon taking a sip of this drink, followed by subtle but noticeable floral notes. The hibiscus flavor isn't necessarily strong, but you can taste that there's something more interesting going on here than just strawberry. Then comes the tartness of the lime, which admittedly doesn't mingle completely well with the floral- and berry-forward notes in the mix. That said, it's a combo that berry lovers are sure to find appealing, even if it's not quite as good as a freshly made strawberry margarita.
This isn't a drink that I would ever feel super excited about, but compared to most other canned beverages on the market, it's definitely a solid option. It's a nice choice for sipping by the pool or other body of water on a hot summer day or when you're looking for something a bit more interesting than a standard seltzer.
4. Tropical mango seltzer
I'm not always a big fan of tropical flavors, as evidenced by my distaste for pineapple, but I have to admit that Topo Chico's tropical mango seltzer is seriously delicious compared to most other mango-flavored beverages I've had in the past. I've found that most other mango-flavored hard seltzers taste quite bland, with an overpowering tropical note that tastes more like generic tropical fruit than mango. In this case, though, you really are going to get a flavor that tastes exactly like a ripe mango. This flavor doesn't taste too overwhelming or sweet, either — it's subtle enough that you'll still want more even after you take your final sip.
Although I think that there are better Topo Chico hard beverage flavors than this one, this drink is definitely one of the better mango canned beverages I've had thus far. If you're feeling really adventurous, adding a Tajin rim to your can of Topo Chico tropical mango hard seltzer could make it even more appealing.
3. Oasis cherry seltzer
There are so many different cherry-flavored hard seltzers out there, and most of them are just okay. Sure, they have that berry-forward fruitiness that so many of us love, but most of them are indistinguishable from one another. They're not the kind of beverage you would remember even five minutes after finishing the can. Topo Chico's oasis cherry seltzer, though, is a step above the rest. It doesn't taste like a generic, cherry-flavored drink. Rather, it tastes like there's actual cherry juice inside, with a bold tartness that'll instantly make you want to take another sip.
Unfortunately, this stuff doesn't have a hint of lime like the margarita beverages do. That's why I would encourage you to enjoy this canned beverage with a lime wedge, if you happen to have one on hand. That lime note will complement the fruitiness of the cherry flavor and really bring the drink together. Even if you leave the lime out, though, you're in for a treat when you try this seltzer.
2. Signature margarita
There are times when you just need to keep things simple, which is exactly why I enjoyed Topo Chico's signature margarita so much. Since this drink doesn't actually contain tequila, it's not technically a standard margarita, but it tastes pretty close for a canned version of the drink. It has the bright acidity of lime juice with a very subtle touch of sweetness — and that's about it. It's not overly fussy or complicated, which is often what I'm looking for in a canned beverage. It may not top the best margaritas you've ever had in your life, but it's guaranteed to make for delicious and refreshing poolside sipping.
If you wanted to take this beverage to the next level, you could always add the aforementioned Tajin rim or lime wedge for a nice upgrade. Even on its own, though, this is one of the better canned hard beverages I've tried, and it's one that I'll definitely come back to again.
1. Strawberry guava seltzer
Out of all the seltzers you can find out there, I think Topo Chico's strawberry guava seltzer has to be one of the best. There aren't many seltzers that are offered in such a specific and unconventional flavor. Most of the time, you're going to find basic, single-fruit flavors that might taste fine but don't really inspire you to take another sip. That's not the case with this beverage though. The combination of strawberry and guava — with the perfect balance of sweetness, acidity, and even some bitterness — works really well together in the most unexpected of ways.
Admittedly, this seltzer has a stronger flavor than many of the others you'll encounter on the market, so keep that in mind if you're used to a super subtle flavor. But this is the kind of seltzer I feel like I can actually, actively enjoy and not just tolerate. When you want to switch up your hard seltzer game, this Topo Chico flavor is a must-try.
Methodology
These Topo Chico hard beverages were selected by Topo Chico's PR firm. The main criteria for this ranking was overall flavor, and I considered the balance between different types of flavors, including sweetness, fruitiness, and acidity. The highest-ranked beverages had a nice balance to them, while the worse-ranked varieties tended toward less-pleasant extremes. I tried all of these beverages chilled, straight from the fridge, on the same day.