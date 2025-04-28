Topo Chico Launches Margaritas In 4 Refreshing Flavors Just In Time For Summer

Whether you're ready or not, summer is coming soon, and Topo Chico has just the thing you need to feel prepared — if not in body, then in spirit. With the launch of canned hard margaritas in four different refreshing flavors, Topo Chico is expanding its line of Hard Seltzers just in time to get you and your taste buds in the mood for a season of sweet sipping and socializing. Officially known as Topo Chico Hard, the introduction of margaritas into Molson Coors' Flavored Alcoholic Beverage (FAB) lineup almost feels late for the Monterrey, Mexico-made brand — but the timing couldn't be more impeccable.

With its Topo Chico Hard Margaritas, Molson Coors' adds to the list of canned margarita brands with classic and refreshing flavors that can easily be thrown and packed with you in your cooler on all of your adventures this summer. From prickly pear to tropical pineapple, and from signature lime to strawberry hibiscus, each of the four Topo Chico Hard Margarita flavors are made with real lime juice and added minerals for a crisp and refreshing finish with 6% ABV.

Variety packs are available in convenience stores along with Walmart, Hyvee, Target, Jewel-Osco and online via Amazon beginning April 25. Topo Chico Hard Margarita fans will also have the opportunity to partake in an even more elevated flavored alcoholic beverage with the simultaneous launch of the Topo Chico Hard Margarita Max, which packs 8% ABV. You can use Topo Chico's online store tracker to locate where you can get your hands on a pack.