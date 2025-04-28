Topo Chico Launches Margaritas In 4 Refreshing Flavors Just In Time For Summer
Whether you're ready or not, summer is coming soon, and Topo Chico has just the thing you need to feel prepared — if not in body, then in spirit. With the launch of canned hard margaritas in four different refreshing flavors, Topo Chico is expanding its line of Hard Seltzers just in time to get you and your taste buds in the mood for a season of sweet sipping and socializing. Officially known as Topo Chico Hard, the introduction of margaritas into Molson Coors' Flavored Alcoholic Beverage (FAB) lineup almost feels late for the Monterrey, Mexico-made brand — but the timing couldn't be more impeccable.
With its Topo Chico Hard Margaritas, Molson Coors' adds to the list of canned margarita brands with classic and refreshing flavors that can easily be thrown and packed with you in your cooler on all of your adventures this summer. From prickly pear to tropical pineapple, and from signature lime to strawberry hibiscus, each of the four Topo Chico Hard Margarita flavors are made with real lime juice and added minerals for a crisp and refreshing finish with 6% ABV.
Variety packs are available in convenience stores along with Walmart, Hyvee, Target, Jewel-Osco and online via Amazon beginning April 25. Topo Chico Hard Margarita fans will also have the opportunity to partake in an even more elevated flavored alcoholic beverage with the simultaneous launch of the Topo Chico Hard Margarita Max, which packs 8% ABV. You can use Topo Chico's online store tracker to locate where you can get your hands on a pack.
It's a hard marg summer
While margaritas in the summer — or any other part of the year, for that matter — are nothing new, the canned flavored alcoholic beverage department has been lacking them for some time. In previous years and summers past, personal coolers and store fridges alike have been stocked with popular brands of hard seltzers, such as those from Truly, White Claw, High Noon, and Topo Chico. The list goes on and on, and it's about time brands started canning other cocktails. With options like those from Cutwater, Tip Top Proper, Cazadores, Jose Cuervo, and celebrity Alex Earle's new SipMargs, already on store shelves, Topo Chico is hardly the first brand to bring a ready to drink margarita to the market, but the difference could be in the taste.
It's no secret that most canned cocktails aren't the greatest. Just like so many other canned cocktails out there, most canned margaritas that you find in stores, including the new Topo Chico Hard Margaritas, are carbonated — a sensation not so typical of those you order from the bar or alongside your favorite Mexican dishes, which either come served on the rocks or frozen, but never fizzy. While the carbonation does act as a preservative — something that's necessary for a ready-made drink purchased from the store shelf — it does have the potential to impact the taste and overall experience of the ready to drink canned margaritas from Topo Chico. Paired with real lime juice, oxidation could be an issue too. There's also the fact these don't actually contain tequila, which could be a deal breaker for margarita purists.