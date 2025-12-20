9 Old-School Bakery Favorites That Are Making A Comeback

Just like the regular day and night pattern and the seasons that come and go, most things in life are cyclical. You also might be wearing a graphic tee and cargo jeans, as the fashion from the early 2000s has come back around and is allegedly trending again.

Food trends and bakery favorites are no exceptions, and they usually appear in cyclical patterns. That's why many people are now baking bread like our ancestors did in ancient Egypt. Apparently, many have also been whipping up eggless cakes like it's the Great Depression and indulging in sticky toffee pudding like they're sitting in an early 2000s gastropub.

Below, we've listed some of the old-school bakery favorites that are making a major comeback. But be warned, by the end of the list, you're probably going to be seriously hungry and craving old-school sheet cakes and various dessert bars all at once.