6 Pastries Even Pros Buy Instead Of Bake

Let's face the facts: baking, especially baking pastries, can be unreasonably difficult. Even relatively simple bakes demand an incredible amount of focus and technical know-how. And if you make a mistake, it's often nearly impossible to bounce back. You can save even the worst cooking slip-ups with a splash of water, a pinch of sugar, or a squeeze of lemon. But baking is a little more science than art. If you get a measurement wrong, over-mix a dough, or miss the mark on temperature, your pastry could be irreversibly ruined, sending hours of hard work and hard-earned money down the drain.

The complexities of baking are exactly why pastry chefs go through such rigorous training. A professional baker needs to be mindful of many variables, including everything from the quantity and quality of the ingredients to the temperature and humidity level of the kitchen.

And sometimes, that much effort and risk of failure is too much, even for trained professionals. Yes, even the pros take shortcuts from time to time, choosing store-bought pastry over their own efforts. We asked five professional bakers what kind of pastries they'd rather buy than bake themselves; these are their answers.