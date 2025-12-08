'Costco For The Win Again!!' — Shoppers Are On The Lookout For The Latest Fudgy Bakery Treat
When it comes to sweet treats, the warehouse giant, Costco, carries some of the best desserts you can buy. From pies and cakes to cookies and much more, there are plenty of sweets at low prices and — most importantly — in large quantities. Recently, news from @costcohotfinds on Instagram heralds the arrival of a new Costco treat: peanut butter chocolate fudge. Fans are chomping at the bit in hopes to see it at their local store. Although it doesn't appear to be in every Costco location yet, those who have spotted it are clearly dazzled by the decadent dessert.
Priced at $14.99, depending on the store location, and containing over a pound and a half of chocolate peanut butter fudge, this new offering certainly appears to be an ideal sweet for sharing among friends and family — and just in time for the holidays, no less. Comments under the Instagram post range from, "Yummm!! Costco for the win again!!" and, "Costco CANNOT keep doing this to me! I'm gonna be bringing home the entire bakery at this point" — indicating a largely positive reception among shoppers thus far.
In the comments under a separate Instagram post from @whats_in_your_cart, shoppers also hint that this new dessert harkens memories of the long-lost (but definitely not forgotten) Costco peanut butter chocolate cream pie, albeit in the form of a more fudgy confection. Users state, "I've been dying to have the chocolate peanut butter pie back!!! I literally crave it!" While the peanut butter fudge won't replace other fan-favorite Costco pies, it might just be worth a try anyway.
Celebrating Costco's new peanut butter fudge
Some Instagram posts are even drawing comparisons between Costco's new peanut butter chocolate fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, calling the new dessert, "the best of both worlds." Still, detractors under the Instagram post from @whats_in_your_cart malign the fudge as, "Way too sweet," while others offer a dismissive, "No thanks, let me know when you get the fruitcake back." As the dessert makes its way to Costco locations far and wide, it remains to be seen what the overall reception will be.
With that said, early reports show a great deal of excitement. While fans still clamor for Costco to sell its famed cakes in the food court or to see the return of some of their favorite pies and other desserts, the joy of seeing a new Costco item is nonetheless palpable. At a time of gift-giving and seasonal feasts, this large-scale peanut butter fudge dessert seems like the perfect festive offering, which hopefully won't be limited to just during holiday time.
Though it is not yet listed on the Costco website, if you're lucky enough to spot this new peanut butter chocolate fudge at your local Costco warehouse, take it home and give it a try. It would be great cut down into smaller, bite-sized pieces for serving on a dessert board, or paired with ice cream by crumbling the fudge on top. No matter how you slice and serve it, this dessert is definitely going to be the talk of your next gathering.