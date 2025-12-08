'Costco For The Win Again!!' — Shoppers Are On The Lookout For The Latest Fudgy Bakery Treat

When it comes to sweet treats, the warehouse giant, Costco, carries some of the best desserts you can buy. From pies and cakes to cookies and much more, there are plenty of sweets at low prices and — most importantly — in large quantities. Recently, news from @costcohotfinds on Instagram heralds the arrival of a new Costco treat: peanut butter chocolate fudge. Fans are chomping at the bit in hopes to see it at their local store. Although it doesn't appear to be in every Costco location yet, those who have spotted it are clearly dazzled by the decadent dessert.

Priced at $14.99, depending on the store location, and containing over a pound and a half of chocolate peanut butter fudge, this new offering certainly appears to be an ideal sweet for sharing among friends and family — and just in time for the holidays, no less. Comments under the Instagram post range from, "Yummm!! Costco for the win again!!" and, "Costco CANNOT keep doing this to me! I'm gonna be bringing home the entire bakery at this point" — indicating a largely positive reception among shoppers thus far.

In the comments under a separate Instagram post from @whats_in_your_cart, shoppers also hint that this new dessert harkens memories of the long-lost (but definitely not forgotten) Costco peanut butter chocolate cream pie, albeit in the form of a more fudgy confection. Users state, "I've been dying to have the chocolate peanut butter pie back!!! I literally crave it!" While the peanut butter fudge won't replace other fan-favorite Costco pies, it might just be worth a try anyway.