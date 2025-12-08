Review: Sam's Club Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae Takes A Ho Ho Whole Lot Of Chewing

In case you didn't know, Sam's Club has a sweet tradition of offering fans seasonal and holiday sundae flavors in its food court. It's important to note that you don't have to be a member to enjoy the café treats or vote on the selections. Throughout the year, Sam's asks people on social media to choose between two delectable treats and vote on which one they would rather see in stores. Head-to-head competitions in the past have seen contenders like the Strawberry-Chocolate Bliss Sundae fall to the likes of the Be Mine Choco-Strawberry (2025 Valentine's treat). In the summer of 2025, peach beat out strawberry, giving us the Peaches & Cream Sundae to chill out with. And now it's time for the official winter holiday winner — the Member's Mark Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae.

The Member's Mark Berry Merry Crunch Sundae looked delectable, offering frozen yogurt topped with mixed berry compote and dark chocolate-dipped pretzels, but it was apparently no match for the Jingle Cookie Crunch. The fans voted, and this holiday sundae is available at all Sam's Club cafés for only $1.58 now through the end of December 2025.

Looking like a treat I certainly couldn't pass up, I took the quickest opportunity I could to get to my nearest Sam's Club to try it out. And my thoughts, well, they aren't necessarily very merry.