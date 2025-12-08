Review: Sam's Club Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae Takes A Ho Ho Whole Lot Of Chewing
In case you didn't know, Sam's Club has a sweet tradition of offering fans seasonal and holiday sundae flavors in its food court. It's important to note that you don't have to be a member to enjoy the café treats or vote on the selections. Throughout the year, Sam's asks people on social media to choose between two delectable treats and vote on which one they would rather see in stores. Head-to-head competitions in the past have seen contenders like the Strawberry-Chocolate Bliss Sundae fall to the likes of the Be Mine Choco-Strawberry (2025 Valentine's treat). In the summer of 2025, peach beat out strawberry, giving us the Peaches & Cream Sundae to chill out with. And now it's time for the official winter holiday winner — the Member's Mark Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae.
The Member's Mark Berry Merry Crunch Sundae looked delectable, offering frozen yogurt topped with mixed berry compote and dark chocolate-dipped pretzels, but it was apparently no match for the Jingle Cookie Crunch. The fans voted, and this holiday sundae is available at all Sam's Club cafés for only $1.58 now through the end of December 2025.
Looking like a treat I certainly couldn't pass up, I took the quickest opportunity I could to get to my nearest Sam's Club to try it out. And my thoughts, well, they aren't necessarily very merry.
Taste test
The holiday sundae is not highly visible through signage, making only occasional appearances on the food court digital menu. Even so, I was not the only person standing in line for one. The sundae has a thick, rich vanilla soft serve swirled to the halfway point of the cup and then a layer of dark, Oreo-looking cookie crumbles; it's swirled once more with froyo to a nice peak, topped with more dark cookie crumbles and three generous halves of mini candy cookies. Visibly, the Jingle Cookie Crunch was a lot.
Before taking my first spoonful, I plucked one of the cookies from the soft serve and took a bite. While I shouldn't have been surprised at the hard crunch that ran the entirety of the cookie, I was a bit disappointed. I enjoy a crunchy outside or crisp edge, but I prefer my cookies to be more chewy toward the middle. But these cookies represented the sundae name through and through, as did the crumbles.
The dark-coated top offered a creamy, not-too-sweet vanilla frozen yogurt flavor and a crispy mouthful of dark chocolate cookie crumbles. The textures were immediately at odds, although the flavors were well matched. They just had to be uncomfortably chewed. It wasn't until swallowing the bite, teeth aching from the cold, that I was able to enjoy the traditional flavor of cookies and cream. After getting a spoonful of all the flavors, the textures were hard, overwhelming, and distractingly contrasting.
Final thoughts
I appreciate the Sam's Club desserts, offering seasonal treats to members and non-members alike. It's festive, fun, and adds a little more jolly to the holly. But the Jingle Cookie Crunch is a bit too literal in its execution for me. Had the cookie crumbles been swirled with the frozen yogurt, it may not have required chewing, which no one should have to do with ice cream. Or if the creamy inside of what we are all so familiar with were paired with the cocoa cookie, there would have been a buffer that made the bites less harsh.
The flavors are great! Who doesn't love cookies and cream? But I'm afraid that the froyo would need to get to the point of melting before the cookie bits were softened enough to enjoy. And while I was initially ecstatic to see the middle of the sundae chock full of dark crumbles, it quickly started looking like a danger zone after making it through the first layer. There were so many crumbles per spoonful, the yogurt couldn't melt past them without adequate work from the teeth.
Three crunchy cookie halves are plenty of hard texture for a sundae, in my opinion. The chocolate crumbles needed to be softer, finer, or swirled throughout — or maybe just some hot fudge sauce instead. So be wary of what you're taking on, especially if your teeth are sensitive. It's a great flavor, but you're going to work for it.