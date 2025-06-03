Frozen Yogurt Vs Soft Serve: What's The Difference?

Frozen yogurt starts with a yogurt base (or a blend of ice milk mix and plain yogurt) that is then mixed with stabilizers, sweeteners, flavorings, and emulsifiers. It is then churned and frozen until it reaches the right balance in consistency and flavors. This process, however, begs the question of whether frozen yogurt still contains probiotics or if they been destroyed. The answer depends on the nuances of the ingredients and the production, so it's best to look at the labels for active probiotic cultures before purchasing, or just make your own homemade frozen yogurt.

Undoubtedly, frozen yogurt takes on regular yogurt's signature tangy taste, which is also one of its biggest distinctions from soft serve. That said, it's much sweeter due to the many additives used to maintain its dense yet smooth texture. It's also often laced with flavors of vanilla, chocolate, or various fruits, giving it the indulgent quality of a true dessert.

This icy twist was first introduced in the 1970s by H.P.Hood and later on popularized as more and more consumers began demanding a healthier alternative to regular ice cream. Indeed, frozen yogurt is generally known to have a low fat content (ranging somewhere between 2% and 6%), while ice cream must have at least 10% milkfat. That said, the health aspect varies vastly from product to product as we must also consider the overall nutritional value each recipe offers. Not to mention, frozen yogurt is often served with sugary toppings, so the way you eat it also counts.