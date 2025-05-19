Does Frozen Yogurt Contain Probiotics, Or Does Freezing Destroy Them?
Frozen yogurt has come to be a much-loved dessert across the world since it's not too rich but still full of flavor and deliciously light. Plus, it often has a lower calorie count than ice cream and has been hailed as being a healthier dessert. We're curious about its probiotic content, since they are great for gut health and boosting the immune system. But are the gut-friendly probiotics preserved or killed off when the yogurt is frozen?
Most frozen yogurts do indeed contain probiotics, but the level of probiotics can vary greatly depending on a few factors. The freezing process is one of them. The good bacteria in yogurt — usually Lactobacillus bulgaricus or Streptococcus thermophilus — can be killed off during the freezing process, which is why manufacturers have to be very precise when freezing the product. The frozen yogurt mix needs to be flash-frozen at around -90 degrees Fahrenheit to render the good bacteria dormant but keep them viable for when they are consumed. Once frozen, it then needs to be stored at a temperature of around -84 degrees Fahrenheit, and then consumed within a period of 4 to 6 weeks before the bacteria start losing their virility. There are also these helpful tips to follow that apply to all frozen foods.
To get the freshest frozen yogurt with the highest probiotic count, opt for making your own at home. Get a high-probiotic yogurt then make ultra-creamy icy froyo that isn't crazy-high in sugar but still delivers that flavor punch. If you're not a dairy lover, you can try coconut milk with high-quality probiotics added.
Other challenges that probiotics face
Another factor that can affect probiotics in frozen yogurt is how it is handled at different stages of processing. Too much stress at any stage can kill the bacteria, like pH that is too high, meaning it is too alkaline. Probiotics do best in a more acidic environment, having evolved to withstand the high acidity of the stomach to be able to reach the gut and thrive there. Temperature fluctuations are also not favorable to keep probiotics healthy in a frozen state, ready to be "reanimated" again as the body warms them up in the consumption process. If temperatures are not consistent, ice crystals tend to form, which can fracture the cells of the probiotics and cause them to die.
Too much oxygen is also a challenge. It diffuses into the cells and they break down, losing their efficacy. The bacteria can also sustain freezing injuries, as well as experience mechanical stress during the production process. With all of that being said, not all frozen yogurts contain probiotics. If the yogurt product doesn't naturally contain the good bacteria on initiating the mixing process, or if the relevant yeasts aren't added during the process, then the end product will be sans probiotics. So if you're particular about getting a decent dose of healthy gut goodness when you choose your frozen yogurt, look for an indication of it on the product label. You'll see something along the lines of "contains live cultures" or "live and active cultures".