Does Frozen Yogurt Contain Probiotics, Or Does Freezing Destroy Them?

Frozen yogurt has come to be a much-loved dessert across the world since it's not too rich but still full of flavor and deliciously light. Plus, it often has a lower calorie count than ice cream and has been hailed as being a healthier dessert. We're curious about its probiotic content, since they are great for gut health and boosting the immune system. But are the gut-friendly probiotics preserved or killed off when the yogurt is frozen?

Most frozen yogurts do indeed contain probiotics, but the level of probiotics can vary greatly depending on a few factors. The freezing process is one of them. The good bacteria in yogurt — usually Lactobacillus bulgaricus or Streptococcus thermophilus — can be killed off during the freezing process, which is why manufacturers have to be very precise when freezing the product. The frozen yogurt mix needs to be flash-frozen at around -90 degrees Fahrenheit to render the good bacteria dormant but keep them viable for when they are consumed. Once frozen, it then needs to be stored at a temperature of around -84 degrees Fahrenheit, and then consumed within a period of 4 to 6 weeks before the bacteria start losing their virility. There are also these helpful tips to follow that apply to all frozen foods.

To get the freshest frozen yogurt with the highest probiotic count, opt for making your own at home. Get a high-probiotic yogurt then make ultra-creamy icy froyo that isn't crazy-high in sugar but still delivers that flavor punch. If you're not a dairy lover, you can try coconut milk with high-quality probiotics added.