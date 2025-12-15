The Fast Food Chicken Sandwich That Got Too Much Hype When It Was Released

Few things are more delicious than a fried chicken sandwich. Let's get that cleared up right away. No one is saying that a fast-food chicken sandwich can't be delicious. But at the end of the day, a chicken sandwich is just a chicken sandwich. When the Popeyes chicken sandwich hit the market in 2019, you would have thought people had discovered time travel or the Lost City of Atlantis. Things got out of hand fast.

Even though it wasn't that long ago, you may not remember all the drama that was drummed up in the media about the so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars. The restaurant debuted its new sandwich and immediately got into a social media pseudo-fight with Chick-fil-A and Wendy's on X (then known as Twitter), with the various accounts trading sassy barbs. It sounds silly now, but it worked like a charm. Other massive chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell joined in with their own chicken sandwiches, and it became great social media and blog fodder. Many a chicken sandwich was eaten and compared. While we did rank Popeyes' sandwich highly on our list of the chain's menu items, there was a dark side.

As one of the most overhyped fast-food items of all time, the Popeyes chicken sandwich swept people up in the frenzy. The media kept fanning the flames. They reported a chicken sandwich shortage. It sold out after two weeks. The New Yorker said the sandwich was "here to save America." Then things got violent.