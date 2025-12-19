Why You Should Keep Silver Cutlery Out Of Your Dishwasher

Real silver cutlery has a lovely, old-world elegance to it, but it's also pretty vulnerable, which is why it's often stored in a velvet lined box and kept for special occasions. Even then, it needs to be polished regularly and treated with care. The conditions inside a dishwasher create a caustic environment that strips away the shine and leaves blotchy patches, literally tarnishing its beauty. If you want your silver cutlery to shine, take care and use the proper cleaning procedure.

The biggest culprit in the dishwasher is the detergent itself. Many formulas contain additives — especially acidic, citrus-derived compounds — that will accelerate tarnishing. They cling to the surface during the wash cycle, encouraging oxidation the moment the heat kicks in. Even pricey, "gentle" dishwasher pods can be too harsh. Another issue is that silver can have an electrolytic reaction to other metals, causing galvanic corrosion, especially in the presence of hot, alkaline water. Over time, the pieces will develop a mottled and bruised look. Then, there's the physics of the wash chamber. Water jets jostle utensils around, and a soft metal like silver will dent and warp in the violence of the wash cycle. Decorative work that sticks out, along with the edges of spoons and the tines of forks, will wear down, bend or otherwise degrade.

Precious heirlooms should obviously be cared for, but even if you just got a jumble bag at the flea market, it's worth protecting and caring for your silver. A mild hand-wash spares the metal from the stress that slowly erodes the brilliant finish.