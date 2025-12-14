All You Need Is Store-Bought Cookie Dough To Make The Ultimate Cheesecake

A classic New York-style cheesecake can require over an hour of work, but with the right ingredient swaps, you can be on your way to serving up and enjoying a tasty treat even when pressed for time. One of the clever ways to use store-bought cookie dough is by using a tube of the dough as the base to make a cheesecake. Regardless of which delicious cheesecake recipe you choose to bake, layering your favorite brand of edible cookie dough into the bottom of a prepared cake tin can make time spent in the kitchen lighter and keep dessert recipes delicious. Instead of having to prepare a crust, you can rely on the store-bought product to do the heavy lifting.

You'll lightly bake the cookie dough that has been spread across the bottom of your cake tin and let it cool before topping the cookie crust with your cheesecake filling. To double down on all things cookie dough, you can mix edible cookie dough pieces directly into the filling of any no bake cheesecake recipe and have a cake to slice in under a half hour.