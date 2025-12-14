All You Need Is Store-Bought Cookie Dough To Make The Ultimate Cheesecake
A classic New York-style cheesecake can require over an hour of work, but with the right ingredient swaps, you can be on your way to serving up and enjoying a tasty treat even when pressed for time. One of the clever ways to use store-bought cookie dough is by using a tube of the dough as the base to make a cheesecake. Regardless of which delicious cheesecake recipe you choose to bake, layering your favorite brand of edible cookie dough into the bottom of a prepared cake tin can make time spent in the kitchen lighter and keep dessert recipes delicious. Instead of having to prepare a crust, you can rely on the store-bought product to do the heavy lifting.
You'll lightly bake the cookie dough that has been spread across the bottom of your cake tin and let it cool before topping the cookie crust with your cheesecake filling. To double down on all things cookie dough, you can mix edible cookie dough pieces directly into the filling of any no bake cheesecake recipe and have a cake to slice in under a half hour.
A delicious shortcut for dessert
With a chewy cookie base as the foundation for your dessert, you can get creative when complementing flavors and textures. While your mind may immediately land on using chocolate chip cookie dough for the base, other cookie dough flavors can add delightful layers of flavor to your dessert. The sweetness of the cookie base plays well with cheesecake mixtures, so feel free to pair an oatmeal cookie crust with a classic cheesecake or raspberry-flavored filling, a chocolate-leaning cookie with a strawberry middle, or match a sugar cookie layer with a peanut butter flavored center or a recipe. Chocolate lovers may want to nest a no-bake salted chocolate recipe into a salted dark chocolate chip cookie dough purchased from the store.
Lean into the sweeter side of cheesecake recipes by topping your creations with cookie-inspired garnishes, like chocolate chips, drizzles of caramel, or crumbled cookie pieces. When a dessert is this easy and delicious to make, you may find yourself leaning on cookie crusts more often to make your favorite cakes and pies.