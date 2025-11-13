10 Clever Ways To Use Store-Bought Cookie Dough (Besides Just Cookies)

When you're craving a sweet treat but don't have hours of prep time to spare, store-bought cookie dough is always a winner. Portioned and baked until chewy-crisp and golden, these handy premade mixtures bring the homemade appeal without the fuss. You won't have to drag the stand mixer out of the cupboard or wait out lengthy chilling times. But you'll still get to experience the wonderful, sweet aroma of cookies filling your kitchen. And, there'll be minimal cleanup to contend with at the end.

While baking up the dough into individual, round cookies is likely what's recommended on the packaging, this is just one of the many ways to make use of it. Store-bought cookie dough is a rather versatile ingredient to have in your kitchen, and it fits seamlessly into a wide range of other indulgent bakes. Some cookie dough products are safe to eat raw, but not all fit into this category, so we're sticking to options that require cooking the dough here. From fun breakfast creations to decadent, creamy desserts and bite-sized treats, cookie dough can lend its moreish taste and texture to more recipes than you'd think. So, if you're yet to branch out from the standard cookie method, this is your sign to get creative with some new cookie-dough-enhanced bakes.