10 Clever Ways To Use Store-Bought Cookie Dough (Besides Just Cookies)
When you're craving a sweet treat but don't have hours of prep time to spare, store-bought cookie dough is always a winner. Portioned and baked until chewy-crisp and golden, these handy premade mixtures bring the homemade appeal without the fuss. You won't have to drag the stand mixer out of the cupboard or wait out lengthy chilling times. But you'll still get to experience the wonderful, sweet aroma of cookies filling your kitchen. And, there'll be minimal cleanup to contend with at the end.
While baking up the dough into individual, round cookies is likely what's recommended on the packaging, this is just one of the many ways to make use of it. Store-bought cookie dough is a rather versatile ingredient to have in your kitchen, and it fits seamlessly into a wide range of other indulgent bakes. Some cookie dough products are safe to eat raw, but not all fit into this category, so we're sticking to options that require cooking the dough here. From fun breakfast creations to decadent, creamy desserts and bite-sized treats, cookie dough can lend its moreish taste and texture to more recipes than you'd think. So, if you're yet to branch out from the standard cookie method, this is your sign to get creative with some new cookie-dough-enhanced bakes.
Turn them into dippable fries
Who says you have to stick to the typical round shape when baking your store-bought cookie dough? By slicing it into thin batons, you can create a batch of dippable "cookie fries." Not only does this yield treats in a more snackable size, but it also makes the cookies perfect for dunking into a cold glass of milk or an indulgent sauce.
To make cookie fries, start by rolling out your chilled cookie dough between two sheets of parchment paper until it's a rectangular shape that's approximately a quarter inch thick. Then, simply slice the dough up into long, thin strips. You can tailor the exact size to your preference, but just remember that the dough will spread somewhat during cooking. Once arranged on a parchment-lined baking sheet, the fries are simply baked until golden and crisp on the outside. After they've cooled a little, they're ready for dipping, and there are plenty of delicious pairings to consider. A classic chocolate sauce is sure to go down a treat, and salted caramel sauce will make an equally fitting accompaniment. Or, try serving the cookie fries with some warm peanut butter or Nutella.
Craft some indulgent breakfast bites
We're all for a healthy breakfast, but there's always room for the occasional sweet treat, and store-bought cookie dough is the perfect tool for bringing some fun and indulgence to your morning. Shaped into tiny morsels, the dough can be transformed into crunchy, bite-sized pieces (reminiscent of a certain well-known branded cereal!). This method is ideal for special occasions or weekend brunching with the kids, and only requires a few minutes of prep time.
The cookie cereal hack is a favorite for TV chef Giada de Laurentiis, who demonstrates the technique in a viral TikTok video. She simply rolls out chocolate chip cookie dough, cuts it into equal portions that are approximately one teaspoon in size, and rolls these into balls between the palms of her hands. The tiny dough pieces get arranged on a lined baking sheet before they're oven-baked into miniature crispy, golden cookies. This should take around eight to 10 minutes. Once cooled, the cookie cereal will taste wonderful with a simple splash of your favorite milk for the ultimate dessert-like breakfast.
Make a dessert pizza
Pizzas aren't just for loading with savory delights. They can also serve as a decadent dessert, with endless customization options to choose from. And, one of our favorite ways to upgrade a sweet pizza is switching the usual yeasted dough base for store-bought cookie dough. A classic sugar cookie mixture is ideal here, as this provides a sturdy canvas for adorning with toppings like fresh fruits and creamy spreads, all while adding extra sweetness to your creation.
Step one is breaking up the cookie dough and pressing it evenly into a greased pizza pan, leaving a slight gap around the edges to allow for spreading. The base should take around 20 minutes to bake, after which it'll be lovely and crisp on the outside, with that signature chewy interior. Let your giant cookie cool completely, then it's time to get creative with some toppings. Try whisking together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract, and spreading this over the cookie layer. Or, you could go for a rich chocolate ganache or creamy nut butter. Sliced strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries all make excellent topping choices, bringing a touch of freshness and heaps of visual appeal. Caramelized bananas will work great, too, and you can always finish things off with a scattering of chopped nuts or mini marshmallows.
Make shortcut brookies
Brookies are the irresistible fusion of two classic bakes, being part fudgy brownie and part chocolate-studded cookie. When whipping up a batch of these tempting treats, you can absolutely make the two elements from scratch, but you can also reach for store-bought cookie dough for a more convenient approach. You can even pair this with box mix brownie batter for the ultimate fuss-free bake.
Prepping brownie mix generally involves beating eggs, oil, and milk into the dry ingredients. Once the batter is ready, pour it into the bottom of a parchment-lined baking pan, then add the cookie topping. Just break off chunks of the chilled dough and arrange these all over the top of the brownie batter. As everything bakes, the cookie dough will spread out and create a glorious chew-crisp layer on top of the rich brownie base. It's a brilliantly simple technique, and the resulting gooey, chocolatey bars will have everyone thinking you spent hours whipping them up. Try serving the brookies warm with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzle of chocolate sauce, or swirl of whipped cream.
Use it as a cheesecake base
Many cheesecakes call for a graham cracker crust, but a fantastic way to give this creamy dessert a unique twist is to swap the usual base for a layer of chewy chocolate chip cookie. This crowd-pleasing crust works beautifully alongside a range of cheesecake filling flavors, and it's incredibly easy to prepare. There's no time spent crushing up crackers or melting butter here. Instead, you'll simply take handfuls of store-bought cookie dough and press this into an even layer in the base of a greased and lined cake pan.
Bake the dough until it's just starting to brown on top, then let it cool while you prep the cream cheese filling. This could be a classic vanilla-flavored mixture, though the cookie base would work just as brilliantly in a chocolate, peanut butter, or fruit-infused cheesecake. Feel free to go for a no-bake filling, which will generally require spooning over the base and chilling in the fridge for at least two hours. Or, if you're going for a baked version, there's always the option to fold extra balls of cookie dough or chocolate chips into the filling mixture, for extra pops of cookie goodness. Once baked or set, turn your cookie-fied cheesecake into a show-stopper by decorating it with some whipped cream swirls and extra baked cookie pieces.
Whip up a cookie dough-pancake fusion
Another way to sneak some chewy richness into your breakfast is to incorporate cookie dough into pancakes. There are two main methods you can use here, with each being equally tempting. The first involves transforming store-bought sugar cookie dough into a pancake batter by blitzing it up with some milk, flour, and egg in a blender. This mixture is perfect for cooking in a greased skillet in the oven to create a single, shareable pancake. And, the slices are easy to customize with all of your favorite toppings, such as maple syrup, fresh berries, and whipped cream.
Alternatively, you can add store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough to a stack of individual American-style pancakes. Mix up the batter as normal, and just after pouring each portion into your greased skillet, place some small, pre-flattened chunks of the dough on top. Cover the cookie pieces with another splash of batter, or else they might burn when you flip the pancakes over. A scattering of chocolate chips works beautifully here, too. Once pan-fried to fluffy perfection, your pancakes will be filled with pockets of decadent sweetness. And, it's only fitting to continue the dessert-style theme into your toppings. Try drizzling your stack with some warm caramel sauce and a swirl of whipped cream, or topping everything off with a scoop of cookie dough-flavored ice cream.
Stuff it into cupcakes
Buttery cookie dough meets fluffy, tender sponge in this creative cupcake-stuffing technique. These two elements complement each other oh-so perfectly, creating a hybrid treat with plenty of customization options. To get your cookie dough ready for stuffing, you'll first need to portion it into small pieces. Roll about 1½ tablespoons of the dough into a ball for every cupcake you're making, then pop these in the freezer for at least an hour. This chilling step will prevent the dough from spreading too much inside the cupcake during cooking.
Meanwhile, prepare your chosen cake batter with the usual ingredients, such as butter, sugar, eggs, and flour. Keep things simple with a dash of vanilla, or add cocoa powder for a chocolate-flavored sponge. When the dough is done chilling, place one ball into each of your cupcake liners, and cover this with the cake batter, before baking everything until fluffy and risen.
When it comes to decorating your cookie-stuffed cupcakes, a classic buttercream is sure to be a hit. Spread or pipe swirls of vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, or cookies and cream-flavored frosting atop the cooled cakes, perhaps scattering over some chocolate chips or crumbled cookies for a dose of extra crunchy sweetness.
Upgrade your breakfast croissant
Behold the crookie, a rather dreamy amalgamation of the flaky, buttery croissant and beloved chocolate chip cookie. This mouth-watering creation went viral on social media in early 2024, though the concept was allegedly first invented in a Parisian bakery back in 2022, and it's easy to see why the irresistible fusion of breakfast and dessert has caused such a stir.
While making crookies with homemade dough is perfectly acceptable, reaching for store-bought cookie dough will make whipping up this recipe a breeze. Pre-baked croissants are also the go-to here, unless you fancy putting your pastry skills to the test with a homemade batch. To stuff the croissants, slice them in half lengthwise, and press flattened handfuls of the cookie dough onto one half of each pastry. Close the croissants up, and finish each one by pressing some extra chunks of dough on top.
As everything bakes, the layers of cookie will become delightfully crisp and golden, while remaining slightly molten in the middle. Paired with the light, flaky pastry, this creates plenty of textural contrast and adds a welcome dose of sweetness, yielding a breakfast treat that's hard to resist. To take crookies to the next level, dust them with a little powdered sugar or drizzle over some melted chocolate before serving.
Bake cookie cups
Cookies become all the more impressive when baked into pleasing little cups, and shaping the dough in this way allows you to load each bite-sized treat with a deliciously sweet filling. Store-bought sugar cookie or chocolate chip cookie dough will both work fantastically here, and you can easily keep the prep time as low as ten minutes.
First up, grab your store-bought dough of choice and split it into equal-sized portions of around 1 inch in diameter. Place the pieces into the holes of a mini muffin pan, and flatten the dough with your fingers. Bake the mini cookies in the oven until golden, then, while they're still warm, you'll shape them into cups. This can be done using a small, rounded object such as a bottle cap or the back of a teaspoon. Now, each cup should have a nice hollow in the center.
Once they've cooled, fill the cookie cups by either piping or pouring in your desired filling. Buttercream frosting is ideal, and you can totally go for a convenient canned version. Chocolate ganache is another delicious option, as is caramel. Or, perhaps sweet and spicy cookie butter is more your style.
Layer it into baklava
Baklava is a classic Middle Eastern dessert made with layers of crispy phyllo pastry, spiced chopped nuts, and fragrant honey syrup. And while it might seem like an unconventional add-in, store-bought cookie dough can enhance this sweet, crispy bake to no end.
The best approach here is to use the dough in place of the typical chopped nut layers. This could be a chocolate chip or sugar cookie variety, or you could even opt for a nut-studded version like Pillsbury's White Chunk Macadamia Nut dough. Create the phyllo base by stacking up thin rectangles of the pastry, brushing melted butter between each piece. Then, press flattened handfuls of cookie dough on top in an even layer. Follow with more buttery phyllo layers, more dough, and finish with a final phyllo stack. Score squares or rectangles into the top of the baklava, and bake it until puffed up and crispy, before pouring the syrup all over the top and leaving this to soak in.
The resulting dessert boasts a truly irresistible blend of flavors and textures, with the dense, chewy cookie layers contrasting the light, flaky pastry beautifully. This fun twist is an easy way to turn an elegant bake into something even more comforting.