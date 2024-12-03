Giada De Laurentiis' Trick To Turn Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into Breakfast

Breakfast cereal and cookies have been battling for the title of milk's one true companion since their invention. But, with Giada de Laurentiis' hack for transforming store-bought cookie dough into cereal, the score has been undeniably settled with room for both cookies and cereal in milk's heart. In a TikTok shared on her page, de Laurentiis shows her ingenious idea of baking premade cookie dough from the grocery store into mini, bite-sized bits that get tossed into a cereal bowl, topped with milk, and made into the most delicious breakfast ever. This trick is probably the furthest evolution from cereal's interesting origin story as a health food, but it sure is fun and the ultimate guilty pleasure.

Advertisement

Cookie dough from the grocery store usually comes in a tub, a tube, or a flat, scored sheet for easy portioning. Regardless of the shape, start by breaking your dough down into more manageable chunks. In her TikTok, de Laurentiis uses a knife to easily separate the dough into smaller pieces. You can then roll the dough bits into tiny, marble-sized balls, lay them out on a baking sheet, and bake. Keep a close eye on them in the oven, as their smaller size means they'll bake through fairly quickly. Once baked, you're ready to top with milk and eat just like a regular bowl of cereal.