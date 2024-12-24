How To Turn Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into Crispy, Dippable Fries
The joy of using pre-made cookie dough is that you can take the time you would spend painstakingly mixing the batter and devote it to finding creative ways to serve cookies. There's nothing wrong with the circular discs the treats are typically formed in, but there are so many methods for enjoying the dessert. If you're looking for a new one, turn your store-bought cookie dough into fries.
Shaping the dough into slender fries shows another side of the sweet treat. In its thinner form, they're a little crisper, matching the crunch of french fries that we love. With their new shape, you can forgo icing the cookies and opt to dip them in a delicious sauce, instead. Their slimmer frame makes dipping them into various sweet condiments or even a cup of milk relatively less messy than a chunky cookie. It's also a great way to serve them up or gift them — a batch of different-flavored cookie fries with a side of salted caramel sauce is a more creative presentation than a jar of regular chocolate chip cookies.
On top of that, they don't take too long to make. Roll out the dough then use a crinkle cutter or knife to slice fries that are about a ½ inch thick. While the oven is preheating to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, lay out the fries on a baking sheet, ensuring there's enough space between them. Bake the cookie fries for 10 minutes or until they're golden.
Try out these delicious dipping ideas with your cookie fries
Chocolate chip cookies will always be a classic flavor, especially since they mesh well with a variety of ingredients. You can double up on the cocoa by pairing it with melted chocolate, or go the fruity route with a strawberry or blueberry sauce. Add almond or vanilla extract, along with lemon zest, to balance out the rich chocolate. For a dose of earthiness, dip the chocolate fries in peanut butter.
If you want the cookies themselves to be nutty, make fries using macadamia nut cookie dough. The sweet, earthy treats can be complemented with a chocolate and caramel sauce, but they're delicious with tropical ingredients, too. Dip the cookie fries in a creamy sauce made from coconut milk and brown sugar that's been simmering on the stove. You can also go the boozy route and whip up a banana rum sauce for the fries.
Snickerdoodle fries pair well with boozy ingredients, too. Bring out the fiery cinnamon flavor of the cookies with a whiskey dessert sauce made with the liquor and brown sugar. You can also upgrade the store-bought cookie dough fries by sprinkling some salt on them to temper the sweetness of the cinnamon and whiskey or add brown butter for a nuttier taste.