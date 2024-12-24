How To Turn Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into Crispy, Dippable Fries

The joy of using pre-made cookie dough is that you can take the time you would spend painstakingly mixing the batter and devote it to finding creative ways to serve cookies. There's nothing wrong with the circular discs the treats are typically formed in, but there are so many methods for enjoying the dessert. If you're looking for a new one, turn your store-bought cookie dough into fries.

Shaping the dough into slender fries shows another side of the sweet treat. In its thinner form, they're a little crisper, matching the crunch of french fries that we love. With their new shape, you can forgo icing the cookies and opt to dip them in a delicious sauce, instead. Their slimmer frame makes dipping them into various sweet condiments or even a cup of milk relatively less messy than a chunky cookie. It's also a great way to serve them up or gift them — a batch of different-flavored cookie fries with a side of salted caramel sauce is a more creative presentation than a jar of regular chocolate chip cookies.

On top of that, they don't take too long to make. Roll out the dough then use a crinkle cutter or knife to slice fries that are about a ½ inch thick. While the oven is preheating to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, lay out the fries on a baking sheet, ensuring there's enough space between them. Bake the cookie fries for 10 minutes or until they're golden.

