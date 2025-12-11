15 Middle Eastern Meat Dishes To Try Beyond Kebabs

Middle Eastern cuisine covers such a vast range of territories that it can be difficult to define. The term "Middle East" has only been in use since the 20th century, and has, at times, included everywhere from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Nigeria and even India. For the most part, when we're talking about the cuisine, we're referring to food from Arabic countries, as well as Israel, Turkey, and Cyprus, among others. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern creations that are beloved around the world include hummus, falafel, shawarma, and kebabs, though the recipes can vary greatly between cultures.

Beyond the foods that are readily available on street corners and in restaurants across the globe, however, there are many other Middle Eastern specialties that deserve the spotlight. From mouth-watering koftas to the flavor powerhouse that is Persian fesenjan, we've rounded up some of the dishes from this world-renowned cuisine that you should try at least once. Chances are, you'll come back for seconds.