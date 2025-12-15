The Easy Way To Freeze Seafood (Without A Vacuum Sealer)

Buying good-quality fish is pricey, and you don't want to waste any, so it's important to know how to best freeze your seafood. With the right storage methods, you can freeze seafood to lock in its peak freshness for later. We've looked at the best ways for freezing fish and how long it can last if you do so properly, which can be about four to six months, depending on the type of fish. Often, vacuum-sealing comes up as the method to choose. But what if you don't have a vacuum sealer? We spoke to chef Daniel Le of Essex Pearl at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival, who recommends the best way to freeze seafood so it lasts.

"A lot of people will typically just either put a fish on a plate and Saran-wrap it ... or they'll just Saran-wrap the fish," Le explains. "What I like to do is wrap my fish in a paper towel; it absorbs all the moisture." Le adds that the moisture released by the fish will start to degrade it over time. When seafood is frozen, its moisture solidifies into ice crystals, which can melt and release moisture with any temperature fluctuations. That moisture can then freeze back up and create more ice, damaging the fish's cell walls and changing its structure. Seafood that's been exposed to that much moisture can therefore take on a soggy, unappealing texture. "If you wrap it [in a paper towel]," Le notes, "it helps preserve it a little bit." After that, use Saran Wrap to seal it further.