The Costco Find Made For Your Air Fryer Has An Unexpected Flaw

There is a tiny window in which mozzarella sticks exist in that perfect state between cold, gummy cheese and molten cheese that leaks out of the breaded coating, leaving you with a hollow shell. If you can get a perfectly cooked mozzarella stick where all the cheese stays inside and gives you a great cheese pull when you bite into it, that's a thing of beauty. Not every brand of mozzarella sticks can do this, but Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks from Costco are as close as any we have ever tried. Despite their cheesy perfection, they do have one glaring drawback: there's no sauce in the box.

Sure, not all mozzarella sticks come with marinara sauce for dipping. Even when they do, the sauce is sometimes pretty bad, but at least they include it. The box of Petite Cuisine shows a dish of sauce, but apparently it's for illustrative purposes only. When our taste tester reviewed the best Costco snacks to cook in an air fryer, these mozzarella sticks came out on top. Nevertheless, the lack of sauce seemed like a missed opportunity for something that was already so good. If the company had nailed that aspect, this would have gone from a home run to a grand slam.

With an unreal cheese pull, perfectly seasoned and crunchy coating, and a delicious mozzarella flavor, these sticks really hit all the right notes in and of themselves. You just need to remember to get some worthwhile sauce to go with them if you want the full experience. So what sauce is best?