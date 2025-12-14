The Steak Doneness Alex Guarnaschelli Swears By When Dining Out

Steak lovers probably all have their preferred steak doneness, or how cooked (or uncooked) the meat is. Doneness changes everything about steak, including its chew, texture, and even taste. Celebrity chef and cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli is no different and has her own preferred doneness level that she swears by when dining out. When we asked 14 celeb chefs how they order their steak, Guarnaschelli revealed that she is "a medium or medium rare person, generally."

Understanding steak doneness is important because it helps you avoid mistakes everyone makes when ordering steaks at restaurants. A medium steak has a pink center and is cooked to around 140 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The meat is firm when you cut into it, and while the center isn't quite red anymore, the steak will still be juicy. For those who enjoy less chewy steaks that are still red in the center, order Guarnaschelli's other preferred level, medium rare. With this doneness level, the steak is cooked to about 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

There's a reason why chefs like Guarnaschelli — who is also a recurring judge on "Chopped" — enjoy their steaks cooked to medium or medium rare. The steaks remain tender, so you're not chewing on meat all night long. The fats and juices make one's mouth water.