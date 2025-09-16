7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering A Steak

Few topics create more debate around the dinner table than steak doneness. Everyone has an opinion, but not all levels of doneness show the same respect to the meat. Both Reed and Lange agree that overcooking a steak well past medium is a disservice to the quality of meat, and its flavor potential.

Reed sees that doneness directly affects tenderness and flavor. Steaks that are perfectly medium-rare or medium achieve a hot, juicy center and a flavorful crust on the outside. After the temperature rises above that, particularly into well-done, the meat starts to lose its appeal. "Of course, guests are welcome to their preferences, but at a certain point, the steak is going to lose flavor, moisture, and dimension, which are the exact reasons why you order a steak in the first place," Reed says. Overcooking cuts with less marbling and fat, like flank or hanger steak, only accentuates their naturally chewy texture.

Lange, corporate executive chef at Next Door, agrees. He holds the belief that too much is lost when a steak is cooked beyond medium. "The further past medium a steak is cooked, the more you lose in natural juiciness and depth of flavor," he says. To him, the perfect range is from medium-rare to medium. Doneness is one of the most important factors, if not the most important, in bringing out the best in the cut you select.