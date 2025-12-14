George Washington's Officers Were Based At This Old-School Inn, And You Can Still Dine There Today

Old-school restaurants can usually offer you some nice local color and charm, but it isn't too often they hosted friends of George Washington and played a role in one of the most important events in a country's history. For something like that, there are only a handful of spots left in the country. The oldest restaurant in New York has some Washington history, and City Tavern in Philadelphia was a favorite, too. But while there is no definitive evidence that Washington himself ever stayed at the King George II Inn in Bristol, Pennsylvania, none of those other restaurants can say they helped in the crossing of the Delaware.

Still standing and serving people in Bristol today, the King George II Inn has a history dating back to 1681. When it first opened that year, by a man named Samuel Clift, it was known as The Ferry House, as Clift owned a ferry service that helped people cross the Delaware at the riverside town. The current building the inn operates from was built in 1765, and is located on the same spot the original was founded, right by the wharf with an unobstructed view across the Delaware. The King George II Inn is the oldest bar in the state, and could lay claim to being the oldest continuously operated inn in the country if it weren't for one brief closure in 2010. But the King George II Inn still has a history that lives up to its age.