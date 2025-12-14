George Washington's Officers Were Based At This Old-School Inn, And You Can Still Dine There Today
Old-school restaurants can usually offer you some nice local color and charm, but it isn't too often they hosted friends of George Washington and played a role in one of the most important events in a country's history. For something like that, there are only a handful of spots left in the country. The oldest restaurant in New York has some Washington history, and City Tavern in Philadelphia was a favorite, too. But while there is no definitive evidence that Washington himself ever stayed at the King George II Inn in Bristol, Pennsylvania, none of those other restaurants can say they helped in the crossing of the Delaware.
Still standing and serving people in Bristol today, the King George II Inn has a history dating back to 1681. When it first opened that year, by a man named Samuel Clift, it was known as The Ferry House, as Clift owned a ferry service that helped people cross the Delaware at the riverside town. The current building the inn operates from was built in 1765, and is located on the same spot the original was founded, right by the wharf with an unobstructed view across the Delaware. The King George II Inn is the oldest bar in the state, and could lay claim to being the oldest continuously operated inn in the country if it weren't for one brief closure in 2010. But the King George II Inn still has a history that lives up to its age.
The King George II Inn in Bristol, Pennsylvania hosted troops for George Washington's crossing of the Delaware
Even before the Revolution, the inn was a bustling location. At the time, Bristol was located along both the Delaware ferry route and King's Highway, the main travel route between Philadelphia and New York. As was common in the colonies, the inn served multiple roles early in Bristol's history, including a town meeting hall, and its wine cellar was even used as a jail.
The most famous use of The King George II Inn happened in 1776. In December of that year, the inn acted as the temporary headquarters of General John Cadwalader, a Pennsylvanian who was leading the Philadelphia militia and had come to the area to reinforce Washington. It was in the King George II that General Cadwalader helped plan the historic crossing of the Delaware. And while Washington himself may not have downed any cocktails, it's rumored that Washington's troops drank in the inn leading up to the battle.
When Washington returned to the area in 1781, the inn, which had taken the name King George II in 1765, even replaced the image of King George it used with one of Washington. It also ditched the controversial-at-the-time name and started going by The Fountain House. After the war, the inn remained a popular destination, as Bristol became an early spa town due to nearby natural springs. It remained in operation under various names through the 19th and 20th centuries.
The King George II Inn is still a well loved local bar in Bristol
The King George II Inn reacquired its old name in the mid-20th century, and after the brief closing in 2010, it was sold to its current owners in 2015, and they have continued to operate it largely unchanged. The ambiance is exactly what you would want from an old pub, with cozy wooden decor and a fireplace. There's also a back patio overlooking the river.
The menu has a wide selection of appealing old-school dishes, along with a few more modern selections. There are bar classics like wings, burgers, and cheesesteaks, but the dinner menu also has plenty of local specialties. Crab is heavily featured, fitting for the riverside location not far upstream from the Delaware Bay. There are crab-stuffed shrimp, multiple crab cake dishes, and even a crab lasagna. Diners looking for a more classic vibe might want to try the King's Pork Chop with apple chutney, or the beef bourguignon. You can also grab a hearty brunch on weekends as well. And the King George II Inn isn't just historic atmosphere, as customer reviews consistently praise the food as excellent.
So if you find yourself on a more modern road from Philadelphia to New York, or just love dining with a side of history, The King George II Inn is an excellent blast from the past. Just stop short of trying to paddle a boat across the Delaware while you're there.