Here's Why Aldi's White Cheddar Is A Better Buy Than The Option Costco Offers

White cheddar is the trusty sidekick found in foodie fridges: Slightly sharper-tasting and ghostly pale, without the yellow dye of annatto. Grated over mac and cheese? Delicious. For those in hot pursuit of a bargain as well as great taste, we compared eight foods at Aldi and Costco, and in the cheese department, Aldi took the crown. According to our reviewer, Aldi's Emporium cheddar costs less and tastes as great as the Costco alternative, so if you're planning a wine and cheese night, it's time to redirect Google Maps.

The cheesy faceoff had Emporium Selection Aged Reserved New York in Aldi's corner, with Cabot Creamery three-year-aged cheddar in Costco's. The reviewer noted that both pack in bold flavor with few ingredients. But the Emporium took the lead, despite being aged for 12 months rather than the Cabot's 36. Note the "New York" label, though: This cheddar variety has a reputation for packing a punch.

Aside from equally impressive flavor profiles, pricing swayed the balance. At the time of review, Costco retailed two pounds of Cabot Creamery cheddar for approximately $13 (notably undercutting the $10 per pound price on the Cabot Creamery website). Still, Aldi was a clear winner. Grab its Emporium cheddar at $2.49 per 10 ounces, ultimately securing two pounds of cheese for an unbeatable $7.96. You can't argue with almost halved costs and equivalent taste. No wonder it's frequently ranked among the best cheeses you can buy at Aldi.