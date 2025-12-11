Our Least Favorite La Colombe Single-Origin Coffee Is Still One We'd Recommend

La Colombe Coffee emerged in 1994 in Philadelphia and has since taken the coffee world by storm. What was once a lone cafe has blossomed into a brand that is easily recognizable, cementing its reputation for serving up quality coffee that emphasizes sustainability and ethical business. In addition to draft lattes, La Colombe's collection of single-origin coffee beans has hit market shelves. Naturally, we sent a team member to try them all.

Though Waymaker, a dark roast La Colombe coffee flavor, was ranked at the bottom of the list compiled by our writer, lovers of dark roast may want to give it a try. "I was hesitant to try this coffee since bitter coffee isn't always my favorite but this coffee is just the right mix of bitter and flavor in a well balanced coffee," admitted one sampler online. "I recommend this coffee if you are looking for a change from the usual dark blend." Even our writer, who isn't a fan of dark roasts, agrees that it's pleasingly rich and smooth: This is the type of dark roast that delivers.