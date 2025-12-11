Our Least Favorite La Colombe Single-Origin Coffee Is Still One We'd Recommend
La Colombe Coffee emerged in 1994 in Philadelphia and has since taken the coffee world by storm. What was once a lone cafe has blossomed into a brand that is easily recognizable, cementing its reputation for serving up quality coffee that emphasizes sustainability and ethical business. In addition to draft lattes, La Colombe's collection of single-origin coffee beans has hit market shelves. Naturally, we sent a team member to try them all.
Though Waymaker, a dark roast La Colombe coffee flavor, was ranked at the bottom of the list compiled by our writer, lovers of dark roast may want to give it a try. "I was hesitant to try this coffee since bitter coffee isn't always my favorite but this coffee is just the right mix of bitter and flavor in a well balanced coffee," admitted one sampler online. "I recommend this coffee if you are looking for a change from the usual dark blend." Even our writer, who isn't a fan of dark roasts, agrees that it's pleasingly rich and smooth: This is the type of dark roast that delivers.
An unexpected treat to start the day
Like the best high-quality coffee beans that offer an unmistakeable dark roast taste, Waymaker is smooth, dark, and palatable and filled with notes of cocoa and caramel. The dark-roasted Colombian single-origin coffee offers tasting notes filled with layers of chocolate mousse, orange bitters, and toasted pecans. Some coffee lovers have noted that the coffee made from these beans is exceptional, as it delivers a rich, complex taste that can rival your favorite dark brew. "My favorite flavor now. Dark and rich. Glad I discovered you guys years ago," wrote a happy customer.
Those who like to drink their coffee black might be delighted by this offering, though with a splash of cream and a spoonful of your go-to sweetener, coffees brewed from Waymaker could easily become a daily treat. "A really wonderful, consistent and dependable way to start the day," wrote a fan. "Always fresh and aromatic. Yields a fantastic crema over its surface!" So despite coming last in our ranking, we do rate this coffee. If you want to add flavorful warmth to your mornings, La Colombe's Waymaker could be the perky beverage you start looking forward to.