Is It Possible To Just Buy A Happy Meal Toy From McDonald's Without The Food?
Who hasn't sat waiting for a Happy Meal, anxiously hoping for their dream toy? That nostalgia is behind the striking impact adult happy meals had on McDonald's foot traffic. Sometimes, though, your heart is pounding more than your stomach is grumbling, and that begs the question: Can you buy toys without the meal?
It seems each country has a different take. Singapore bans this practice. According to the McDonald's U.K. website, it's possible to purchase toys separately, subject to availability and Fair Ordering policies. The Irish website echoes this sentiment, although expressly reserves the right to enforce only getting extra toys if you've bought a Happy Meal, and only allowing one additional toy per transaction. These policies are probably wise, considering the rarest McDonald's toys and how much they might be worth today. Besides, it prevents stock depletion and keeps sufficient toys for the kiddies.
As for Americans? Stop holding your breath; you'll need it, because buying toys sans Happy Meal requires extra legwork. Unlike in the U.K. and Ireland, there's no blanket policy in the U.S. Many customers report via Reddit that they successfully secured Happy Meal toys without ordering food, but that's not true everywhere. Word-of-mouth suggests that policies vary massively by location (and, according to some Reddit users, who and when you ask). Still, it's worth a try. You don't ask, you don't get, right?
How to increase your chances of getting a toy without a Happy Meal
Let's face it: Nobody likes games where the odds are stacked against them. Finding McDonald's restaurants with toys-only deals is like a treasure hunt, and there are extra clues to get there quicker. For a start, consider setting your sights lower.
"From my experience in the U.S., it depends more on the toy than the location," one Reddit user wrote, "When there were Star Wars toys and for one of the Disney-themed toys, I was told corporate wouldn't allow them to sell the toys by themselves, you have to buy the happy meal." Another commenter agreed: "The caveat is if the toy is creating a huge frenzy (think COVID and Pokemon cards or Beanie Babies in the 90s) most places will make you buy the meal to avoid a toy shortage for kids who are eating their meals." It makes sense; the higher the demand, the lower your chance of nabbing a food-free bargain.
Other customer tips include asking when managers aren't within earshot. Similarly, a little rapport never goes amiss: Get to know friendly staff members. In the worst-case scenario, just buy the Happy Meal. Customers report individual toys costing between $1 and $2, so the complete package isn't too drastic a jump. Plus, McDonald's has just announced its Disneyland Resort Happy Meal, which looks fun to unbox. Besides, who said you had to eat it immediately? Learn these best ways to reheat McDonald's fries; hint: Air fryers are your best friends.