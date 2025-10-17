These Are The Best Ways To Reheat McDonald's French Fries

Nothing makes worse leftovers than the thin, crispy, perfectly soft McDonald's fries. One of the highest-ranked fries across all fast food brands, McDonald's fries, when eaten warm, are perfectly salty, thin, crispy, and even fluffy. But as soon as the fries go cold — or worse, are refrigerated — they lose all of the qualities that made them so delicious when warm. Microwaving only makes them worse, and turning on the oven for a few spare fries is never worth the hassle. Is there a way, then, to return McDonald's fries to their former glory? Good news: There are two, and they can get you pretty close.

The first method uses America's favorite new kitchen appliance: the air fryer. Best used for crispier fries, this method uses convection heating to re-fry the French fries with just a spray of oil. For chewier, softer fries, try the second method instead, which simply uses a skillet over a hot stove. Both methods take less than five minutes and return your fries to the crispy, fluffy snacks you know and love — so you never have to feel dread about an unfinished Happy Meal again.