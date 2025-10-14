The Rare '90s McDonald's Happy Meal Toy That Can Be Worth Over $5k Today

Whether you've got a little one in the back seat begging for chicken nuggets or you're secretly a fan of the smaller portion sizes, McDonald's Happy Meals are one of the fast food restaurant's biggest draws. On a recent deep dive into 10 of the rarest McDonald's Happy Meal toys, we stumbled across the exclusive Ty Teenie Beanie Babies and McDonald's collaboration. There were several iterations of the toys throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s that, to date, are worth various prices from a few bucks to a few thousand bucks, depending on which collection they're from, their condition and the packaging.

Today, individually wrapped Happy Meal Teenie Beanie Babies tend to sell on resale sites for between $5-$25, but there's an ongoing auction on Etsy for 12 of the 1998 toys going for over $5,200, which is more valuable due to the original packaging. There's also record on a Beanies Babies Collectors Group website of unopened McDonald's International Bears (one variant of the toy) selling for $2,000 and $5,400. The high price point is thanks to the toys' short, month-long campaign window and the fact that these bears were sold, not given out for free. There are even whispers that some of the International Bears sell for $10,000.

When the McDonald's collection first came out, Beanie Babies were already a huge craze, but nobody knew how valuable they would become until years later. The toy's parent company, Ty, had already discontinued several regular Beanie Babies in previous years, so some clever McDonald's customers took a gamble that the Teenie Beanies wouldn't last forever, either. Even when they were originally in the restaurants, customers would queue for them, and in some cases got into fights over the toys.