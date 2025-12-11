These Easy And Customizable Cookies Start With Cake Mix And Cream Cheese

Cake mix has many creative uses besides its intended dessert, from pie crusts to waffles. If you can't decide between cake or cookies, why not have a bit of both by transforming your cake mix into cookies with the help of cream cheese. Cake mix provides the dry ingredients and a base of sugar and flavors that takes the work out of making cookies from scratch. Like cake mix, cream cheese has many creative uses of its own, and it brings thickening, binding, and flavoring powers to cake mix cookies. Considering cream cheese frosting is a favorite for many different types of cakes, it'll likewise give that balance of dairy richness and tang to any flavor of cake mix cookies you plan on making.

While a typical cake mix requires three eggs, half a cup of oil, and a cup of water to transform into a thin batter, cookie dough requires vastly different ratios. Swapping the water for an 8-ounce block of cream cheese helps thicken the cake mix into the consistency of cookie dough, but you should also swap the oil for butter. Since cookies don't need to rise like a cake, you only need one egg for cake mix cream cheese cookies.

Just as with most scratch-made cookie recipes, you'll want to cream the butter with cream cheese before adding the egg. Add the cake mix gradually, stirring until you've reached a thick cookie dough. Bake your cookies and you're all set.