10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Root Vegetables

With some types of produce, all you really need to do in terms of cooking prep is rinse them under cool running water and let them drain. However, if you take this same strategy with root vegetables, you may end up eating a lot of dirt. After all, root vegetables grow underground, so when they're harvested, they're covered in a layer of soil that might still be present when you buy them. To make sure your root vegetables are as dirt-free as possible, you're going to want to give them a really good scrub before you start cooking.

Luckily, this process is relatively simple. Just run cool water over the vegetables, then take a scrubbing brush and rub until you see the dirt come off. This may take a bit of time, particularly if you're working with very dirty vegetables, so patience is key. If you want to cut down on your prep time, you can also scrub them as soon as you get home from the grocery store, so they're good to go whenever you're ready to start cooking.