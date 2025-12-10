The Popular Soup Mix That Takes Roasted Vegetables From Drab To Fab

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The key to delicious oven-roasted vegetables has long been the right seasoning mix. A pan loaded with potatoes, carrots, turnips, and onions can roast to a beautiful golden brown, but the veggies can come up short in the flavor department if they haven't been seasoned properly. Potatoes, especially, are a blank canvas that begs for seasoning to make them pop. Salt and pepper are the old standbys, and ingredients like garlic, paprika, rosemary, and red pepper flakes can add a new flavor dimension. But if you want to try something that will impart a real savory umami punch, try seasoning them with French onion soup mix before roasting.

Powdered onion soup mix contains onion, salt, cornstarch, sugar, and soy sauce, among other ingredients. The onions and sugar provide a sweetness that can balance more bitter vegetables like turnips or Brussels sprouts. The salt and soy sauce bring umami notes that enhance the natural flavors of carrots and potatoes as they roast. Not sure what works best? Check out this list of the best vegetables to roast.

Coat your chopped vegetables in oil, then toss them in the onion soup mix. The cornstarch helps the seasoning stick and gives the coating more body as it absorbs moisture from the vegetables. By the time they are done, the vegetables will have formed a thin, flavorful crust, which is an advantage this mixture has over traditional seasonings.