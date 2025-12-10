The Popular Soup Mix That Takes Roasted Vegetables From Drab To Fab
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The key to delicious oven-roasted vegetables has long been the right seasoning mix. A pan loaded with potatoes, carrots, turnips, and onions can roast to a beautiful golden brown, but the veggies can come up short in the flavor department if they haven't been seasoned properly. Potatoes, especially, are a blank canvas that begs for seasoning to make them pop. Salt and pepper are the old standbys, and ingredients like garlic, paprika, rosemary, and red pepper flakes can add a new flavor dimension. But if you want to try something that will impart a real savory umami punch, try seasoning them with French onion soup mix before roasting.
Powdered onion soup mix contains onion, salt, cornstarch, sugar, and soy sauce, among other ingredients. The onions and sugar provide a sweetness that can balance more bitter vegetables like turnips or Brussels sprouts. The salt and soy sauce bring umami notes that enhance the natural flavors of carrots and potatoes as they roast. Not sure what works best? Check out this list of the best vegetables to roast.
Coat your chopped vegetables in oil, then toss them in the onion soup mix. The cornstarch helps the seasoning stick and gives the coating more body as it absorbs moisture from the vegetables. By the time they are done, the vegetables will have formed a thin, flavorful crust, which is an advantage this mixture has over traditional seasonings.
The tear-free way to season veggies with onion soup mix
There are plenty of ways to use onion soup to season your dishes. The dried mix provides lots of flavor all on its own. You may not want to add any extra salt. But you can make some tweaks if you want. For instance, add a little more cornstarch to enhance the crispiness. Just a few extra teaspoons to the soup mix and the end result will be somewhere between a traditional roasted vegetable and tempura-style. That's just one way to make roasted veggies extra crispy.
Make sure your veggies are spread evenly on a greased pan before cooking. If they are too close together, they won't crisp up as nicely, and you may get some damp, clumpy seasoning spots. Remember to cut vegetables that take longer to cook, like potatoes and carrots, into smaller pieces if you are roasting other vegetables like onions or peppers that cook faster.
Air frying is also an option for vegetables seasoned with French onion soup mix. It's a good way to achieve a crispy exterior with a creamy interior on potatoes and other vegetables.
When your vegetables are done, try garnishing with some fresh green onions. You could also add some crispy bacon bits, which are a great contrast to the salty sweetness of the onion mix and pair well with most vegetables. Try serving with a side of sour cream, or a creamy garlic or Sriracha aioli. In the last couple of minutes of roasting, sprinkle Parmesan or grate cheese over the vegetables. Experiment with some different options and see which pair is best for you.