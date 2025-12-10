Next Time You Make Quesadillas, Crack Open A Can Of Chili
Pop quiz: What's more delicious, a chili cheese dog or chili cheese fries? What about a hearty bowl of chili for dinner? It's a tough call because no matter how you use it, it's hard to go wrong with chili. Whether you like your chili with meat or beans, the tomato sauce, spices, and aromatics come together to make an incredibly tasty and filling dish. Chili is so good that you don't need to limit yourself to chili dogs and chili fries. There's nothing stopping you from elevating your quesadillas the next time you have a can of chili handy.
A chili quesadilla is a great way to kill three birds with one stone. If you need something a little more portable or versatile than a bowl of chili, it's got you covered. Quesadillas are much easier to eat with your hands, and you can enjoy a plate of them on your lap when you're watching Netflix. They're also very quick to make with a can of chili since most of the prep work is already done, you're just assembling and warming things up, making it incredibly convenient. And finally, the only real additions you need are a tortilla and cheese. There are few foods in the world that aren't made better with the addition of bread and cheese. Need some more tips? We've got the path to the ultimate quesadillas laid out here for you.
The quest for the best chili quesadilla
Adding chili to a quesadilla makes it a complete meal, and we have the best way to do it along with some other creative ways to use canned chili. You could use vegetarian chili and still have a satisfying dish or lean in the opposite direction and use an all-meat chili to increase the beef and cheese content.
Canned Hormel chili is an old standby, but any brand works. After that it's easy enough to include some hot sauce, sliced jalapenos, or spicy salsa on the side to add some fire if you like it that way. On the other hand, if you need to cool things down, you can be more generous with the cheese, use an extra layer of cheddar, and serve it with a side of sour cream.
Remember to use the chili sparingly as you assemble your quesadillas. Too much and they won't bind together the way you want them to, leading to a big mess. Make sure you use a flour tortilla that's large enough for all the ingredients you include. You can also add extras with the chili and cheese before you brown your tortillas like diced onion, cilantro, fresh pico de gallo, or even other unexpected add-ins. With chili, cheese, and tortillas, it's hard to make a wrong choice.