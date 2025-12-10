Next Time You Make Quesadillas, Crack Open A Can Of Chili

Pop quiz: What's more delicious, a chili cheese dog or chili cheese fries? What about a hearty bowl of chili for dinner? It's a tough call because no matter how you use it, it's hard to go wrong with chili. Whether you like your chili with meat or beans, the tomato sauce, spices, and aromatics come together to make an incredibly tasty and filling dish. Chili is so good that you don't need to limit yourself to chili dogs and chili fries. There's nothing stopping you from elevating your quesadillas the next time you have a can of chili handy.

A chili quesadilla is a great way to kill three birds with one stone. If you need something a little more portable or versatile than a bowl of chili, it's got you covered. Quesadillas are much easier to eat with your hands, and you can enjoy a plate of them on your lap when you're watching Netflix. They're also very quick to make with a can of chili since most of the prep work is already done, you're just assembling and warming things up, making it incredibly convenient. And finally, the only real additions you need are a tortilla and cheese. There are few foods in the world that aren't made better with the addition of bread and cheese. Need some more tips? We've got the path to the ultimate quesadillas laid out here for you.