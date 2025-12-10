The Dutch Bros Protein Coffee Drink That's Way Too Sweet For Our Liking
It seems like the protein craze has infiltrated every part of society. It's in our snacks, bottled water, and even our coffee. Many of the big names have gotten in on the action, including Dutch Bros, the fan-favorite West Coast chain known for its creative concoctions and energetic "Broistas." We tried out six of Dutch Bros' protein coffee drinks and were pleasantly surprised by some of the options on offer. However, there was one that was far too sweet for our liking: the Vanilla Protein Latte.
Like all of the other protein drinks on the menu, the Vanilla Protein Latte is made with a protein milk that contains around 20 grams of protein per serving. The milk can be used in any of the Dutch Bros coffee drinks, but we really had high hopes for this version. Made with two shots of espresso, vanilla syrup, and the aforementioned fancy milk, it sounded deliciously promising, but the sweetness level was off the charts, and the flavor was one-dimensional.
The aroma was great and the first sip pleasing, but it was all just too much as time went on. Our tester appreciated the smooth texture of the coffee, and they couldn't detect any hint of the added casein in the milk, but they just didn't enjoy it overall. The latte was perfectly drinkable, it just wasn't the best of the bunch, and it was too dessert-like to enjoy first thing in the morning.
Sugar-free option
Some online reviewers have had similar experiences with the drink. One TikTok user gave it a six out of 10 rating, saying that the vanilla flavor was too "plain." Another noted that the taste of the espresso gets slightly lost in the milk, saying, "It's definitely not as strong as I would like but it's still good." Someone who did a Dutch Bros versus Starbucks protein drink analysis said she liked the flavor, but she felt she could taste the casein in the milk.
That being said, there are a lot of Vanilla Protein Latte fans out there. One TikTok user who posted about the drink called it their "new go-to coffee," while another said, "This drink never fails me." A Dutch Bros barista even said on Reddit that they drink them regularly. "I have a hot vanilla protein latte every morning and it's so good," they commented.
However, a lot of customers seem to opt for the sugar-free version of the drink, which makes sense in terms of its sweetness level. A hot medium Vanilla Protein Latte contains 40 grams of sugar, while the Vanilla Zero Sugar Added Protein Latte contains half of that. People also like to experiment with adding other elements to the drink, like raspberry syrup or the Dutch Bros "soft top" cold foam. In our opinion, your best bet is to just order the unflavored Protein Latte and take it from there. It's a much more solid option.