The Dutch Bros Protein Coffee Drink That's Way Too Sweet For Our Liking

It seems like the protein craze has infiltrated every part of society. It's in our snacks, bottled water, and even our coffee. Many of the big names have gotten in on the action, including Dutch Bros, the fan-favorite West Coast chain known for its creative concoctions and energetic "Broistas." We tried out six of Dutch Bros' protein coffee drinks and were pleasantly surprised by some of the options on offer. However, there was one that was far too sweet for our liking: the Vanilla Protein Latte.

Like all of the other protein drinks on the menu, the Vanilla Protein Latte is made with a protein milk that contains around 20 grams of protein per serving. The milk can be used in any of the Dutch Bros coffee drinks, but we really had high hopes for this version. Made with two shots of espresso, vanilla syrup, and the aforementioned fancy milk, it sounded deliciously promising, but the sweetness level was off the charts, and the flavor was one-dimensional.

The aroma was great and the first sip pleasing, but it was all just too much as time went on. Our tester appreciated the smooth texture of the coffee, and they couldn't detect any hint of the added casein in the milk, but they just didn't enjoy it overall. The latte was perfectly drinkable, it just wasn't the best of the bunch, and it was too dessert-like to enjoy first thing in the morning.