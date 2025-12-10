Always Donate Nonperishable Food Except If It Doesn't Meet These 2 Important Criteria

Donating goods to food banks is something we all should consider. Rising food prices, an increased cost of living, and reductions in social benefits such as SNAP are just some of the stressors that put families at risk of hunger. Food insecurity is a sad reality in the U.S, as vulnerable families with children, the elderly, and disabled veterans might struggle to afford even basic pantry staples.

Food banks and other non-profits are always in need of non-perishable food donations, and especially need support during the holidays. But before you make your donation, ensure you know which food items you can donate. First and foremost, consider these important criteria, which apply to all food pantries and non-profit organization food drives: items must not be past their expiration date, and packaging needs to be in good condition.

Always check the labels and avoid dented or bloated cans and packaging that is torn or open. Some organizations may not even accept items in glass containers, as they can shatter and cause safety concerns for any other food stored nearby. Don't donate anything that you wouldn't consider eating or serving yourself, even if certain foods might still be OK to consume after their "best by" date. Your good intention could turn into a legal liability for the food bank if a recipient should get sick after consuming the donated item. This is especially important for canned goods, which may develop harmful bacteria that can cause food poisoning if they are expired or damaged.