Canned Food Drives Won't Accept Every Donation. Here's What They Might Turn Down
Donating to a canned food drive is an easy way to help the millions of people who face food insecurity every year in the U.S. According to Feeding America, more than 50 million people turned to the country's charitable food system in 2023 alone, often through the use of food banks and pantries, where canned foods are important staples. Most shelf-stable items are accepted at food drives, like canned fruit, vegetables, fish, beans, and soup. However, there are some facts you should know about canned food drives, including what items aren't accepted, like anything that is perishable, expired, or has a packaging concern.
The most important thing to remember is that you usually can't donate anything that needs to be refrigerated or frozen. The same goes for homemade dishes or meals cooked at restaurants. Food banks need to be able to verify every ingredient and allergen in a donated item and everything needs to be in unopened, sealed containers.
Baked goods are also a no-no, as is anything containing alcohol. Bulked goods can be tricky too –- make sure any larger cans have clear ingredient labels and that your local food bank accepts bulk items before packing them up.
Don't donate any dented or bloated cans
Despite what some of us might think, canned goods can spoil and food banks won't take any item that's past its use-by date. Anything with a packaging concern will also be turned down –- think dented or bloated cans and glass jars, which can break in storage. Once you've checked the expiration dates and condition of your canned items, the final thing to do is to consider what you're actually donating.
Food banks generally aren't looking for unhealthy snacks like soda, candy, chips, and cookies. Anything that's high in sodium can also be iffy, as can anything with added spice. The foods that are needed most are nutritious, high-protein items like beans, pasta, and canned meats and fish. Canned vegetables and fruits are great too. Be careful of any added sugars though — here are the six best and worst canned fruits to buy.
These items not only have a long shelf life, but they're also convenient to use and they're usually packed at peak freshness, sealing in their nutrients. In general, the best way to approach your donation is to think about what you would feed your own family. If you wouldn't be comfortable serving it at home, it's best to toss it.