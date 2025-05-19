Canned Food Drives Won't Accept Every Donation. Here's What They Might Turn Down

Donating to a canned food drive is an easy way to help the millions of people who face food insecurity every year in the U.S. According to Feeding America, more than 50 million people turned to the country's charitable food system in 2023 alone, often through the use of food banks and pantries, where canned foods are important staples. Most shelf-stable items are accepted at food drives, like canned fruit, vegetables, fish, beans, and soup. However, there are some facts you should know about canned food drives, including what items aren't accepted, like anything that is perishable, expired, or has a packaging concern.

The most important thing to remember is that you usually can't donate anything that needs to be refrigerated or frozen. The same goes for homemade dishes or meals cooked at restaurants. Food banks need to be able to verify every ingredient and allergen in a donated item and everything needs to be in unopened, sealed containers.

Baked goods are also a no-no, as is anything containing alcohol. Bulked goods can be tricky too –- make sure any larger cans have clear ingredient labels and that your local food bank accepts bulk items before packing them up.