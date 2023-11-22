12 Facts You Should Know About Canned Food Drives

All year long, the pressure to produce tables heaving with rich celebratory foods and loved ones gathered around can feel overwhelming for anyone, but it can be insurmountable for individuals already struggling to make ends meet. Organizations big and small, up and down the country, host community canned food drives to support those in need and provide temporary relief at times when it might be needed most. With food bank usage at an all-time high across the U.S., "every little bit helps" rings true more than ever.

Canned food drives can make a significant impact in communities. Their efforts can help to restock diminished supplies of overstretched food banks or community pantries and can be put directly into the hands of those who need it most. Though now considered a cultural norm in the United States, the foundations of American canned food drives and food banks are still in their relative infancy. Read on to learn how canned food drives came to fruition and how you can help make the most impact in your community by hosting a canned food drive this holiday season.