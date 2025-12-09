Even If You Order KFC Mashed Potatoes Sans Gravy They Aren't Vegetarian - Here's Why

Dining out when you have any kind of dietary requirement can be complicated at the best of times, but even more so at fast food restaurants. Being able to produce a consistent product across all outlets relies heavily on processes and ingredients that wouldn't be used in home cooking, which is how you end up with mashed potatoes that aren't vegetarian.

KFC's mashed potatoes contain multiple ingredients that should be flagged by vegetarians, even if you skip the gravy. The nutritional guide for the potato mix itself includes mono- and diglycerides, which are used to emulsify fats; calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate, which contributes to a creamy texture and extended shelf life; and the rather vague natural flavors.

While it's true that these ingredients can be derived from non-animal sources, they commonly come from meat, poultry, or seafood, as well. And there's no way to know unless it's specifically stated. The fact that KFC does not list the mashed potatoes as a vegetarian option would indicate that these additives aren't strictly plant-based. In fact, the only KFC side dishes promoted as vegetarian at the fast-food chain are green beans, corn on the cob, and, perhaps surprisingly, BBQ baked beans.